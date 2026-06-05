PQ Leader Maintains Contact with Alberta Separatists Ahead of Dual Referendums

Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon confirms ongoing communication with Alberta's independence movement as both provinces prepare for referendums on secession. He describes the contacts as diplomatic while emphasizing no direct connection between the two votes.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has confirmed he will maintain contact with Alberta's separatist movement as the western province prepares for a referendum on whether to remain in Canada.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal on Friday, St-Pierre Plamondon described his communications with Alberta separatists over the past several months as a form of diplomacy. The PQ leader, whose party leads in most polls ahead of Quebec's provincial election on October 5, has pledged to hold a third referendum on Quebec independence if elected. That vote would occur just two weeks before Albertans decide on a non-binding question about beginning the legal process toward secession.

St-Pierre Plamondon's remarks come shortly after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith visited Quebec City to meet with her counterpart, highlighting common causes between the two provinces. While the PQ leader has not endorsed Alberta leaving Canada, he stated last month that Smith was 'just doing her job' by consulting voters on separation. The party's official position, as conveyed by spokesperson Alexandre Tanguay, is that 'the Alberta referendum process belongs to Albertans.

' Jeffrey Rath, a leader in Alberta's independence movement, confirmed he is in contact with St-Pierre Plamondon but noted that the PQ, with its long-established party infrastructure, has not offered resources to Alberta's decentralized movement. Rath added that he does not expect the PQ leader to be directly involved in Alberta's October 19 referendum campaign.

On Friday, St-Pierre Plamondon offered few details about his 'private' discussions with Alberta separatists, stating, 'I am not required to account for every single phone call I make in a day.

' He emphasized that there is 'no connection' between the processes leading to votes on separation in Alberta and Quebec. Smith, who supports Alberta remaining in Canada, announced the referendum after a petition demanding a secession vote collected over 301,000 signatures.

In contrast, Quebec's 1980 and 1995 referendums were initiated by PQ governments. St-Pierre Plamondon likened his engagement with Alberta separatists to his diplomatic efforts abroad, saying, 'Just as you see me engaging in diplomacy in France, I went to Scotland, I went to England, obviously we engage in diplomacy with the independence movement.

' Rath and St-Pierre Plamondon first met last September over dinner in Calgary, and have since maintained contact, sharing ideas and perspectives. Rath praised St-Pierre Plamondon as 'extremely capable and intelligent,' and said Quebec would be lucky to have him as premier. The collaboration between the two movements has been evident for months: during his visit last September, St-Pierre Plamondon said he would acknowledge Alberta sovereignty in the event of a successful referendum.

Mitch Sylvestre, a leader of the Alberta Prosperity Project, told a Montreal outlet in January that he and St-Pierre Plamondon were 'friends' and had spoken several times, with the PQ leader offering advice that he preferred not to disclose. The PQ even invited Sylvestre to its January congress in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec





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