Powerful Low Pressure System Brings Heavy Rain and Damaging Winds to Alberta

A major spring storm with strong winds and severe rain is expected to hit much of Alberta Thursday, causing difficult driving conditions and potential damage to roofs, fences, and trees.

Communities across Alberta are waking up to heavy rain and damaging winds Thursday as a powerful low pressure system brings a blast of nasty weather to the Prairies.

Environment Canada has issued a string of wind and rainfall warnings for communities across northern, central and southeastern Alberta. Damaging winds are expected in an area including Edmonton and Red Deer and stretching south to Drumheller, Brooks and Medicine Hat. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely, Environment Canada said in its latest warnings issued Thursday.

Driving conditions are expected to be difficult and high-sided vehicles will be pushed around by the wind, Environment Canada said. Local utility outages are possible and damage to roofs, fences and trees is likely and people should be cautious of flying or falling debris. In the north, in communities including High Prairie, Slave Lake and Fort McMurray, residents are being warned of the risk of localized flooding and washouts.

Between 25 and 30 mm of rain is expected to fall Thursday. Some areas could receive as much as 50 mm before the storm passes, Environment Canada said. Due to the recent and continued melt of the significantly above-normal winter snowpack and recent overland flooding conditions, flooding is possible, Environment Canada cautioned. Drivers are advised to watch for pooling water on roads and in low-lying areas, and for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Wallis Snowdon is a journalist with CBC Edmonton focused on bringing stories to the website and the airwaves. Originally from New Brunswick, Wallis has reported in communities across Canada, from Halifax to Fort McMurray. She previously worked as a digital and current affairs producer with CBC Radio in Edmonton. Share your stories with Wallis at wallis.snowdon@cbc.ca





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Alberta Low Pressure System Heavy Rain Damaging Winds Spring Storm Wind Warnings Rainfall Warnings Driving Conditions Local Utility Outages Damage To Roofs Fences Trees Localized Flooding Washouts Overland Flooding Conditions Potential Flooding Pooling Water On Roads Washouts Near Rivers Creeks Culverts

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