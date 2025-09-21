Power Outages Affect Hundreds in Gold River and Surrounding Areas Due to Fallen Trees

Over 900 households in the Gold River area and additional households in surrounding areas are experiencing power outages on Sunday morning due to trees falling onto BC Hydro power lines. Crews are on site working to restore power. Additional outages are affecting communities south of Port Alberni, including Bamfield and Sarita. Environment Canada reported light rain and wind gusts on Saturday evening, likely contributing to the incidents.

A significant power outage has plunged over 900 households in the Gold River area into darkness following a tree falling onto BC Hydro power lines early Sunday morning. The incident, reported just after 8 a.m., prompted BC Hydro to dispatch crews to address the widespread disruption impacting a substantial number of customers.

The primary cause of the outage appears to be a fallen tree, likely exacerbated by overnight weather conditions, causing damage to the infrastructure and disrupting electricity supply to homes and businesses in the affected regions. Residents are advised to stay informed through BC Hydro's official channels for updates on restoration efforts and estimated timelines for power to be restored. The utility company is working diligently to rectify the situation and ensure the safety of its crews and the public as they work to repair the damage and reinstate the power supply. The precise location of the tree fall and the extent of the damage are being assessed by the BC Hydro crews. Furthermore, the impact of the power outage is being felt beyond Gold River, with additional communities experiencing disruptions, and BC Hydro is coordinating its response to ensure a comprehensive approach to restoring power across the affected areas.\Further compounding the issue, an additional 84 households north of the CPFP Logging Road experienced a loss of power around 6:30 a.m., also attributed to a tree making contact with BC Hydro's wires. This secondary incident underscores the potential impact of the prevailing weather conditions on power distribution infrastructure. Environment Canada's reports of light rain and east-southeast wind gusts of 23 to 40 kilometers per hour, observed around 7 p.m. Saturday, likely contributed to the tree falls. The affected area spans a considerable geographic region, extending beyond Gold River to include communities south of the Port Alberni area. Specifically, 542 households in this southern region were also affected Sunday morning, with surrounding communities like Bamfield and Sarita experiencing outages as well. BC Hydro has identified a comprehensive list of locations impacted by the outages, including addresses and specific blocks within the affected areas, such as the 1900-4100 block of FRANKLIN RIVER RD, and various locations on NITINAT and BAMFIELD ROAD. The detailed list enables residents to ascertain if their specific addresses are included in the affected area, allowing them to plan accordingly. The scope and scale of the power outages highlight the vulnerability of power grids to weather-related events and the importance of proactive measures and efficient response protocols in mitigating the impact of such disruptions.\As of 8:57 a.m. Sunday morning, BC Hydro indicated that crews were on site, actively working to resolve the power outages and restore electricity to the affected households. The utility provider is committed to providing timely updates on the progress of the repair efforts and the estimated timeframe for power restoration. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring BC Hydro's official website and social media channels for the latest information. The power outage has had a substantial impact on the affected communities, disrupting daily routines and potentially affecting local businesses and services. The utility company is working to minimize the disruption and to ensure the safety and well-being of its customers. BC Hydro's response underscores the importance of a swift and coordinated approach to addressing power outages, particularly those caused by weather events. The incident is also expected to trigger a review of current infrastructure resilience, particularly in areas susceptible to tree falls and weather-related damage, to improve the reliability and robustness of the electricity distribution network. The focus is on a comprehensive response that considers not only immediate restoration but also long-term strategies to minimize the impact of similar future events





