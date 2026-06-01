Powell Defends Fed Independence in Profile in Courage Award Speech

Jerome Powell, former Federal Reserve chair, accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, delivering a strong defense of independent institutions and warning against political pressure on the central bank.

Jerome Powell , the former chair of the Federal Reserve , used one of his first major public appearances since leaving office to deliver a stirring defense of independent institutions while accepting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Sunday.

Speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library overlooking Boston Harbor, Powell celebrated universities, courts, Congress, and the central bank as the foundation and embodiment of democracy. He argued that the Fed's independence is a priceless asset that must be protected against political pressure.

Powell, who frequently clashed with President Donald Trump during his eight years as chair, stepped down as his term expired in May but took the unusual step of keeping his seat on the Fed's governing board until January 2028. By doing so, he prevented the Trump administration from appointing another member, a move that drew sharp criticism from the White House.

Throughout his speech, Powell never mentioned Trump by name but repeatedly underscored the need to shield institutions from partisan influence. He warned that a single administration's decision to remove bank officials over policy differences would set a dangerous precedent, allowing future elected officials to follow suit and ultimately undermining the credibility the Fed has spent decades building.

Congress wisely chose to insulate monetary policy decisions from political pressure, he said, noting that all other advanced economy nations have done the same. Powell also acknowledged the Fed's mistakes, including the delayed response to inflation that surged during the pandemic. At the Fed, we are human and thus imperfect, he admitted. When we make mistakes, we acknowledge them and change course.

The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, established in 1989, recognizes public servants who make courageous decisions of conscience despite personal or professional consequences. Previous recipients include former Presidents Barack Obama and George H. W. Bush, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and former Vice President Mike Pence. The Kennedy Foundation announced in March that it was awarding Powell for protecting the Fed's independence despite years of personal attacks and threats from the highest levels of government.

This year, the foundation also honored residents of Minnesota's Twin Cities for their courage during a federal immigration crackdown that led to thousands of arrests and several deaths. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who attended the ceremony, noted that the award recognized ordinary citizens who stood up by marching, bringing supplies, and caring for children of strangers.

Without people like Powell and those in Minnesota willing to put their lives on the line to hold America to its promises, our democracy cannot survive, said Caroline Kennedy, the president's only surviving child, in a statement. Powell's speech served as a powerful reminder of the importance of integrity, independence, and courage in public service, values that transcend party lines and political cycles





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Independent Institutions Profile In Courage Award Monetary Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New evidence and hidden details emerge after guilty verdicts in high-profile murder casesWhile a guilty verdict often marks the end of a criminal case, some stories continue to unfold after the trial. New evidence, hidden details, and disturbing information can change public perception of the crimes, as seen in cases like Mackenzie Shirilla's conviction for deliberately crashing her car, killing her boyfriend and friend, and the widely known Chris Watts case where he murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters. In the Watts case, initial claims of a missing family gave way to a confession revealing he strangled his wife and killed his daughters, disposing of their bodies at an oil worksite. He pleaded guilty and received five life sentences without parole.

Read more »

Young Banker Jerome Saves Aggressively Amid AI Fears: A Paycheque Project ProfileJerome, a 26-year-old banking professional from Toronto, shares his financial journey from part-time work in high school to accumulating over $730,000 in savings and investments. Despite his success, he worries about AI disrupting careers and prioritizes saving for a future home.

Read more »

Sabalenka to Face Osaka in High-Profile French Open MatchupAryna Sabalenka of Belarus will face Naomi Osaka in a high-profile fourth-round matchup at the French Open, with the match being the first women's night match at the tournament in three years.

Read more »

Fed's Powell warns that politicizing the Fed would cost public trustBy Howard Schneider WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S.

Read more »