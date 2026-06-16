Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Gaethje, Gane Rise, Topuria Falls

Justin Gaethje's dominant victory over Ilia Topuria in the UFC White House headliner has sent shockwaves through the pound-for-pound rankings, with 'The Highlight' rising to the No. 3 spot and Topuria tumbling from second to fifth.

Justin Gaethje 's dominant victory over Ilia Topuria in the UFC White House headliner has sent shockwaves through the pound-for-pound rankings, with 'The Highlight' rising to the No. 3 spot and Topuria tumbling from second to fifth.

Meanwhile, Khabib Makhachev continued his dominance in the welterweight division, earning a unanimous decision triumph over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. The Dagestani standout's 16th consecutive promotional triumph ties Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in UFC history. Makhachev also becomes the 11th fighter to win a belt in two weight classes, and his first 170-pound title defense is likely to be highly anticipated.

In other action, Petr Yan reclaimed the bantamweight crown with a unanimous decision triumph over Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323, ending the Georgian's 14-bout winning streak. The victory marks Yan's second reign as bantamweight champion and sets the stage for a potential trilogy bout with Dvalishvili





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Justin Gaethje Ilia Topuria Khabib Makhachev Petr Yan UFC White House

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