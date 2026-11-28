Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade will step off Saturday morning after a powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement, with the same balloons, floats, 1,000 clowns and most original celebrities, plus new additions LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor.

Macy's milestone 100th Thanksgiving Day parade is getting a do-over on Saturday morning after a powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition.

The parade is set to step off with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities, plus new additions LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor. What is 48 hours? Long after most of the turkey leftovers have been repurposed into sandwiches, the rescheduled parade will deliver the full celebration that was promised on Thursday. Workers had deflated balloons after the parade was postponed Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in New York.

Also read Thanksgiving Storm Sweeps East Coast, Delays Macy’s 100th Parade

I'm pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that we've been planning for the last couple of years, Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy's Studios, told The Associated Press late Friday. The Thanksgiving storm scrambled planning for the parade that was over two and a half years in the making.

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Coss said one of the organizers' biggest hurdles was deflating the entire balloon complement, packing it up, bringing it to the studio and then re-prepping for Saturday. A child was photographed standing in front of a chain-linked fence looking towards idle parade floats after the strengthening storm forced the postponement on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Some marching bands from afar scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York.

New Additions to Celebrity Lineup

The original celebrity lineup included stars such as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots. There was also scheduled to be a tribute to Dolly Parton, led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus. Gaynor, behind the timeless song I Will Survive, and actor-rapper LL Cool J have now been added to the lineup.

NBC will broadcast the parade and stream it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern, followed by a rebroadcast of this year's National Dog Show, a post-parade TV tradition marking its 25th year. The parade follows a 2.5-mile route that starts on Manhattan's Upper West Side before it finishes in Herald Square in front of the Macy's flagship store.

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Balloons and Parade Route

It will feature its classic favorites, including Snoopy, Spider-Man and Buzz Lightyear, as well as some new ones, such as Bluey, Earl the Squirrel and Hello Kitty Big Apple. People inflated a balloon for the parade on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in New York. The weather Saturday morning should be dry, with a little bit of wind in the morning, but nothing like Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wunsch said Friday.

He added that sustained winds are expected to be around 10 to 15 mph and gusts perhaps 25 mph or so. Those speeds would be below the city's decades-old threshold for grounding the parade's large balloons. The parade was postponed after a powerful storm hit the area, forcing organizers to take the unprecedented step of delaying the annual holiday event.

The rescheduled parade will feature the same festive elements that were planned for Thursday, including the giant character balloons that are a signature of the event. Organizers have been working to ensure the parade goes on as planned on Saturday. The 100th edition of the parade is a major milestone for Macy's, and the postponement was a significant disruption.

However, the rescheduled event promises to bring the same joy and spectacle to New York City and viewers nationwide.