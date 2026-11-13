Post-Wildfire Hazards Threaten Clinton Infrastructure and Water

A new report warns of severe flooding and debris flow risks to Clinton's water supply and highways following the Pear Lake wildfire that burned 165,909 hectares.

A preliminary hazard assessment reveals that homes, highways, and critical infrastructure near Clinton face elevated risks from flooding, debris flows, and landslides in the aftermath of the Pear Lake wildfire. This danger affects the local community, the CN rail line, and a BC Hydro substation following the fire that burned 165,909 hectares across the region.

Report Findings on Post-Wildfire Risks

The official report, dated Oct. 8 and released on Nov. 9, details the severe environmental damage caused by the Pear Lake wildfire, which was reported on July 17 and declared under control on Sept. 14. Authored by geomorphologist Sarah Crookshanks, the document relied on aerial reconnaissance conducted in August to evaluate the immediate and long-term safety threats. The fire destroyed more than 120 structures and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, leaving a landscape highly susceptible to natural disasters. Crookshanks noted that the assessment was prepared on an expedited basis to allow for a Level 4 Detailed Assessment to begin, ensuring that authorities have timely data to manage the evolving hazard zones effectively.

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Watershed Impact and Burn Severity

The wildfire severely impacted 28 watersheds, with some areas seeing up to 99 per cent of their land area burned by the intense flames. The Clinton Creek watershed, covering 6,663 hectares, experienced 86 per cent of its area burn, with 76 per cent of that portion burning at moderate or high severity. This high burn severity is a primary driver for the increased runoff risks identified in the report, as vegetation that normally absorbs water has been removed. The Big Bar Creek watershed also saw significant damage, with 50 per cent of its 45,156 hectares burned, while the Maiden Creek watershed suffered 41 per cent burn coverage across its 5,955 hectares.

Critical Infrastructure at Risk

The report identifies numerous critical assets under threat, including the Highway 97 and Highway 99 corridors, the CN rail mainline, and the BC Hydro transmission line near Kelly Lake. Residential structures on private properties and First Nations lands are also listed as elements at risk, alongside provincial parks at Marble Range, Big Bar Lake, Downing, and Chasm. Secondary public roads, including the Clinton-Pavilion Road and the southern part of Jesmond Road, face potential blockages from debris flows. The potential for sediment-laden floods to impact these transportation and utility networks highlights the extensive reach of the hazard zones surrounding the burned area.

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Historical Context and Recurring Dangers

Historical data underscores the vulnerability of the Clinton region to post-wildfire hazards, with previous fires demonstrating a well-documented susceptibility to runoff-generated dangers. The area is surrounded by the Kelly Creek fire of 2009, the Elephant Hill fire of 2017, and the McKay Creek and Flat Lake fires of 2021. Following the Elephant Hill fire, 88 post-fire sediment-laden flood or debris flow events were documented in 2018, with one tragedy occurring on Aug. 11, 2018, when an intense rainstorm killed one person along Highway 99. These historical precedents suggest that similar catastrophic events are likely to recur in the Pear Lake fire zone if mitigation measures are not implemented swiftly.

Threats to Water Supply and Local Safety

Concerns are particularly acute regarding Clinton Creek, the primary drinking water source for the Village of Clinton. A separate assessment by SNT Geotechnical Ltd. completed in September 2026 identified increased runoff, sediment transport, and culvert blockage as main threats to the village water system. The report warns that blockage of the culvert at the CN Rail crossing on lower Clinton Creek could cause upstream impoundment and a potential outburst flood. Additionally, the Village of Clinton had already identified risks around McDonald Avenue and kept parts of the community on evacuation alert for several days due to flooding possibilities, emphasizing the urgent need for ongoing monitoring and infrastructure reinforcement.