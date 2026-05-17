Portuguese Santo Cristo procession takes place in Montreal, draws relief after permit refusal

The annual Portuguese Santo Cristo procession, a long-standing religious and cultural tradition in Montreal’s Portuguese community, took place Sunday in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal. The organizers received a permit refusal 10 days before the event.

The annual Portuguese Santo Cristo procession took place Sunday in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal, drawing relief from the city’s Portuguese community after a permit was refused last week.

Organizing member Emanuel Linhares said the group behind the procession began the permit process on Feb. 12 and only received the refusal 10 days before the event. The procession is a long-standing religious and cultural tradition in Montreal’s Portuguese community, said Linhares, rooted in devotion to 'Senhor Santo Cristo dos Milagres', a Catholic devotion originating in the Azores, in Portugal, where annual spring processions honour a statue of Christ believed by devotees to be associated with miracles and protection





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Portuguese Tradition Religious Procession Cultural Event Permit Refusal

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