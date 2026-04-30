Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s Celebrates Community Excellence at Annual Awards

The Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s hosted its annual Best of PCSP Awards on April 27th, recognizing outstanding achievements in athletics, arts, business, volunteerism, and community service. Honorees included Coryssa Tucker, Allison Sturge, Karen Thorp, Captain Chris Peinsznski, and James Rees.

The Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s (PCSP) recently celebrated outstanding achievements within its community with the annual Best of PCSP Awards, held on April 27th.

This highly anticipated event is a cornerstone of the town’s civic life, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating individuals and groups who demonstrate exceptional dedication, leadership, and service across a diverse range of fields. The awards ceremony isn’t simply a presentation of accolades; it’s a powerful affirmation of the values that define Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s – a commitment to volunteerism, a thriving local economy, artistic expression, and athletic prowess.

The process begins with nominations submitted by residents, ensuring that the honorees truly represent the people’s choice and reflect the spirit of the community. This grassroots approach underscores the importance of citizen involvement in acknowledging and appreciating those who contribute significantly to the town’s well-being. Categories span a broad spectrum, from recognizing athletic accomplishments and artistic talent to acknowledging the tireless efforts of volunteers and the contributions of local businesses.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, in particular, stands as a testament to years of unwavering dedication and a lasting positive impact on the town. This year’s awards showcased a remarkable group of individuals, each embodying the spirit of excellence in their respective fields. Coryssa Tucker was rightfully recognized as Female Athlete of the Year, a testament to her dedication, skill, and sportsmanship.

Allison Sturge received the prestigious Coach of the Year award, acknowledging her ability to inspire and develop athletes, fostering not only athletic ability but also character and teamwork. The artistic community was celebrated through Karen Thorp of Karen’s Woodworking, who was named Artist of the Year, highlighting the vibrant creative scene within Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s. Captain Chris Peinsznski was honored as Volunteer of the Year, a well-deserved recognition of his selfless commitment to serving the community.

Furthermore, James Rees was selected as the recipient of the Municipal Scholarship, providing support for his future educational endeavors and representing the town’s investment in its youth. The selection process for each award was rigorous, with winners chosen based on a comprehensive evaluation of their impact on the town, their consistent dedication to public service, and their active role in creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all residents.

The awards committee carefully considered the nominees’ contributions, looking beyond mere achievement to assess the depth and breadth of their positive influence. The success of the Best of PCSP Awards is a direct result of the collaborative spirit within the town. The Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s Council and staff expressed their sincere congratulations to all nominees, acknowledging the significant contributions each individual made to the community.

They also extended a heartfelt thank you to the community partners whose support was instrumental in making the event a resounding success. These partnerships demonstrate a shared commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence, strengthening the bonds within the community, and fostering a sense of pride in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s.

The awards serve as a reminder of the power of collective effort and the importance of acknowledging those who dedicate their time, talent, and energy to making the town a better place to live, work, and play. The event wasn’t just about celebrating past achievements; it was also about inspiring future generations to strive for excellence and contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s.

The town looks forward to continuing this tradition for years to come, ensuring that the Best of PCSP Awards remain a premier platform for honoring the remarkable individuals who make the community so special. The awards are a vital part of the town’s identity and a symbol of its commitment to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of its citizens





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Portugal Cove-St. Philip’S PCSP Awards Community Awards Volunteerism Local Achievements Awards Ceremony

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