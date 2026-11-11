Portugal Shuts All Schools as Storm Charles Nears with 140 km/h Winds

Portugal closed all schools and non-essential public services as Storm Charles approached, threatening 140 km/h winds. Madeira was hit Tuesday; the mainland braces for impact Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Portugal closed all schools and non-essential public services on Wednesday as a major Atlantic storm headed for the country's mainland. The government told people to stay at home.

Portugal Shuts Schools, Services Ahead of Storm Charles

Streets remained largely deserted ahead of Storm Charles. Heavy rain and rough seas were expected to batter the Portuguese coast, with wind gusts of up to 140 km/h. It was the first time in living memory that Portugal's roughly 8,000 schools had cancelled classes nationwide over a storm forecast. Buses without passengers drove through Lisbon, where some streets flooded due to clogged drains.

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A national supermarket chain closed its stores. An international technology conference in Lisbon, Web Summit, attended by around 70,000 people, called off the day's events. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, attendees retrieved their umbrellas from the Web Summit venue in Lisbon as organizers cancelled the second day of the event on Wednesday. In January, the centre-right government faced harsh criticism for its weak response when Storm Kristin hit central Portugal.

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It felled thousands of trees and caused widespread property damage that is still being repaired. The brunt of Storm Charles was expected to hit the Atlantic coast on Wednesday afternoon and evening. It came from the southwest after striking the Portuguese island of Madeira on Tuesday with 130 km/h winds. Authorities urged residents to avoid travel and remain indoors.

Emergency services were on standby as the storm approached. The storm prompted widespread shutdowns across the country. Schools, government offices, and many businesses remained closed. Web Summit, one of Europe's largest tech conferences, cancelled its Wednesday sessions.

Organizers said the decision was made to ensure safety. In Madeira, the storm downed trees and caused power outages. Cleanup efforts were underway as the mainland prepared for the worst. The government defended its preparations, citing lessons learned from Storm Kristin.

Officials said they were taking no chances with Storm Charles. Meteorologists warned of coastal flooding and dangerous sea conditions. They advised people to stay away from beaches and waterfronts. Lisbon residents woke to grey skies and intermittent rain.

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Many heeded warnings to stay home, leaving streets empty. Public transport operated on reduced schedules. Some flights were delayed or cancelled at Lisbon airport. The storm was expected to weaken as it moved inland overnight.

But officials warned that dangerous conditions would persist into Thursday. Storm Charles is the latest in a series of powerful Atlantic storms to hit Portugal. Scientists link such storms to climate change. As the country braced for impact, residents expressed hope that the damage would be less severe than from Storm Kristin. Many are still recovering from that storm's aftermath.