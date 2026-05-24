Portland Fire Rout Tempo as Emily Engstler Stars

Emily Engstler had 16 points, including nine in the third quarter, and Portland Fire routed Toronto Tempo on Saturday. Portland's reserves outscored Tempo in the second half.

Emily Engstler scored 16 points, including nine in the third quarter, and Portland Fire defeated Toronto Tempo with a score of 99-80. Chatham-Kent, Ont.

's Bridget Carleton had 15 points on 4-for-8 night from three-point range. Megan Gustafson contributed with 14 points off the bench.

In contrast, Tempo were without three key players and their reserves did not show their proficiency as Portland's reserves outscored Tempo 42-20. Portland started to take the lead in the third quarter with Engstler's nine-point outburst. Mabrey and Rice showed strong rapport and the Tempo struggled in three-point shooting





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Basketball Portland Fire Toronto Tempo Emily Engstler Maya Caldwell Three-Point Range Reserve Odell Mabrey Sr.

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