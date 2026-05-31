Portland Fire Defeats Indiana Fever 100-84

Megan Gustafson led the Portland Fire to a 100-84 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night, with Carla Leite and Emily Engstler also contributing to the win. Caitlin Clark was held to just six points for the Fever.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 30: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after a foul was called during the first half of the game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center on May 30, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Megan Gustafson had 22 points and the Portland Fire held Indiana's Caitlin Clark to six points in a 100-84 victory over the Fever on Saturday night.

Carla Leite had 18 points and 12 assists, while Emily Engstler had 16 points and 10 rebounds, the first double-doubles for the expansion Fire. Portland has won four of its last five games. Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 18 points and seven rebounds. Clark played for 22 minutes, going 1 for 7 from the field with two rebounds, six assists.

She got into foul trouble, collecting her fourth in the third quarter, and finished with five. The Fire jumped out to a 29-15 lead after the first quarter after a layup from Gustafson, who led all players with eight points in the quarter. Portland's dominance continued in the second quarter, with Sarah Ashlee Barker's 3-pointer putting the Fire up 44-26 with four minutes to go before the half.

After leading 50-37 at the break, the Fire stretched the lead to 25 points in the third quarter. Barker capped the period with another 3-pointer that put the crowd at the Moda Center on its feet. Clark did not play in the Fever's May 21 game against the Fire in Indianapolis because of a back issue.

The Fever disclosed her injury less than two hours before tipoff, prompting a warning from the WNBA the next day for not reporting the injury sooner. The Fever beat Portland 90-73 without Clark. Fever: Host Atlanta on Thursday night





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Portland Fire Indiana Fever Megan Gustafson Carla Leite Emily Engstler Caitlin Clark

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