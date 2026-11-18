Porter Airlines pilots kicked off a strike mandate vote with a picket at Billy Bishop airport, as federal conciliation nears its end and a strike or lockout becomes possible as early as Dec. 14.

Porter Airlines pilots hit the picket line at their home base in Toronto on Wednesday, kicking off a strike mandate vote ahead of their first-ever contract.

The Air Line Pilots Association said roughly 200 of the carrier's 900-odd aviators were on the ground at Billy Bishop airport near the city's downtown alongside workers from more than a dozen other North American airlines. The vote comes as two months of federal conciliation are slated to end on Sunday. A 21-day cooling-off period would follow if no deal is reached, with a strike or lockout possible as early as Dec. 14.

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Union Seeks Wage Gains

A majority of yes votes would authorize union leadership to launch a job action starting that day. The sticking points after months of negotiations remain wages, scheduling and quality of life. The union is asking for gains on par with peers in the sector, said Brian Smith, who chairs the union's Porter contingent. Porter pilots are prepared to take decisive action if that's what's required to secure a fair agreement, Smith said in a release.

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We're not asking for anything extraordinary, he said. We're asking for a contract that respects the work we do and the responsibility we carry, and to share in Porter's continued success and growth. Porter declined to discuss specifics related to the talks. We value our pilots and recognize the important role they play, said spokesperson Robyn van Teunenbroek in an email.

Discussions are progressing and Porter remains committed to reaching an agreement that supports our pilots and reinforces our positive working relationship over the last 20 years, van Teunenbroek said. The airline has struggled amid the soaring price of jet fuel caused by the Iran war. Porter secured a $125-million bailout loan from Ottawa over the summer after big expenditures to fund a rapid expansion in recent years.

Strike Vote Could Halt Carrier

The strike mandate vote marks a key moment for the carrier and its pilots, who have never negotiated a collective agreement at Porter. The picket in Toronto drew support from workers at more than a dozen other North American airlines. With conciliation ending Sunday, the coming weeks will determine whether the two sides reach a deal or move closer to a work stoppage. A strike or lockout could begin as early as Dec. 14 if no agreement is reached.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.