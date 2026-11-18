Porter Airlines pilots are voting on a strike mandate as union leaders cite wages, scheduling and quality of life as sticking points in negotiations for their first contract.

Porter Airlines pilots are voting on a strike mandate as they seek their first-ever contract. The Air Line Pilots Association says about 200 of the carrier's roughly 900 pilots gathered at Billy Bishop airport in Toronto.

They were joined by workers from more than a dozen other North American airlines. The union says the main issues after months of negotiations are wages, scheduling and quality of life. Brian Smith, who chairs the union's Porter contingent, said pilots are asking for gains on par with their peers in the sector. A majority of yes votes would authorize union leadership to launch a job action.

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Federal Conciliation Period Ends Sunday

Two months of federal conciliation are set to end on Sunday. If no deal is reached, a 21-day cooling-off period would follow. A strike or lockout could then begin as early as Dec. 14. Porter has faced financial pressure from the soaring price of jet fuel caused by the Iran war.

The company secured a $125-million bailout loan from Ottawa over the summer. The loan came after big expenditures to fund a rapid expansion in recent years. The airline now employs about 900 pilots. Union leaders say they want a contract that reflects their contributions to Porter's growth.

The talks are being watched closely across the Canadian aviation sector. Pilots from other airlines joined the Toronto event to show solidarity. The union says the presence of workers from more than a dozen North American carriers highlights broader labor concerns in the industry. Contract talks have been underway for months without a deal.

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The strike mandate vote is a key step before any potential job action. If a majority of pilots vote yes, union leadership would have the authority to call a strike once the cooling-off period ends. A strike could begin on Dec. 14, but the union says it remains open to a negotiated settlement. Porter has not commented on the vote.

Porter Expands Rapidly Amid Financial Pressure

The airline has been expanding rapidly in recent years, including at Billy Bishop airport and other hubs. The potential strike comes as the carrier manages both growth and financial challenges. The federal conciliation period is scheduled to end on Sunday. After that, the 21-day cooling-off period begins.

Both sides could still reach a deal before the deadline. The union says it is prepared to take action if necessary. The vote is being held as pilots seek improvements in pay and working conditions. They say scheduling and quality of life issues are central to their demands.

The union has pointed to contracts at other airlines as a benchmark for what it wants. Porter secured the $125-million loan from Ottawa over the summer. The company has spent heavily to fund a rapid expansion in recent years. The soaring price of jet fuel, caused by the Iran war, has added to its financial strain.

The outcome of the vote is expected in the coming days. If pilots authorize a strike, it would be the first in Porter's history. The union says it hopes to avoid a work stoppage but is preparing for all scenarios. The Toronto event was part of a broader push by the union.

Workers from more than a dozen other North American airlines attended. The union says this shows that pilots across the industry are facing similar issues. Porter's pilots are seeking gains on par with their peers. The union says wages, scheduling and quality of life remain the sticking points.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months. Federal conciliation is set to end on Sunday. A strike or lockout could begin as early as Dec. 14. A majority of yes votes would authorize union leadership to launch a job action.

The union says it remains committed to reaching a fair deal. Porter has not publicly responded to the strike mandate vote. The vote comes amid a busy news day in Canada and abroad. Other stories include Alberta testing its emergency alert system on Wednesday.

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After multiple tech outages in one week, one expert says there could be more. These stories are drawing attention alongside the Porter pilot vote. The union says it will continue to negotiate in good faith. The company says it is focused on reaching an agreement.

The strike mandate vote is a key test of the union's strength. The results will determine whether pilots can legally strike on Dec. 14. Porter pilots are seeking their first contract since the airline's founding. The union says the current talks are a chance to address long-standing issues.

The company has not commented on the specifics of the negotiations. The federal conciliation period ends on Sunday. If no deal is reached, the cooling-off period will begin. A strike or lockout could follow on Dec. 14.

The union says it is prepared for any outcome. The vote is being held at Billy Bishop airport and other locations.