A youth faces charges in Port Moody after stealing a cellphone during a planned online buy-and-sell meeting in the Moody Centre area on Monday evening.

A juvenile suspect is currently facing legal charges in Port Moody following a theft that occurred during an online buy-and-sell transaction. The Port Moody Police Department confirmed that a youth stole a cellphone from an individual he had arranged to meet with for the exchange. This incident took place in the Moody Centre area just before 6 p.m. on Monday, according to an official news release issued by police on Tuesday.

Theft Incident During Pre-Planned Exchange

The theft unfolded in the Moody Centre area as reported by Port Moody Police Department officials during their Tuesday news release. An off-duty police officer happened to witness the event and immediately began following the suspect. This vigilance allowed uniformed officers to arrive on the scene and arrest the individual responsible for the theft. The off-duty officer's actions were critical in ensuring the suspect did not escape before backup arrived.

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The stolen item was identified as a cellphone belonging to a man who had agreed to a buy-and-sell exchange. The witness who initially alerted authorities described the event as a theft committed by a youth against a man during their pre-planned meeting. The off-duty officer tracked the suspect until the arrival of uniformed officers, who then took the youth into custody. This sequence of events highlights the importance of vigilance during such transactions.

Arrest Details and Additional Items Seized

Following the arrest, the youth was searched and found in possession of the stolen cellphone. Police also discovered an expandable baton on the suspect during the search process. These items were seized as evidence in connection with the theft charge. The presence of the baton may indicate further potential offenses or aggravating circumstances in the case.

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The Port Moody Police Department stated that the youth has been released from custody pending further legal proceedings. However, the juvenile is formally facing charges related to the theft of the cellphone. The specific charges recommended to Crown prosecutors have not yet been publicly disclosed by law enforcement officials. The identity of the youth remains protected under federal law.

Youth Criminal Justice Act Protections Apply

The identities of youth charged with crimes are prohibited from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. This federal legislation ensures that the names and details of the juvenile suspect are kept confidential to protect their privacy and future prospects. The Port Moody Police Department adheres to these strict guidelines when reporting on incidents involving minors.

Sgt Sam Zacharias emphasized that the force investigates incidents of this nature from time to time to maintain community safety. He noted that police are always committed to ensuring that public safety measures are respected during all types of criminal investigations. The department continues to monitor such cases closely to ensure proper legal procedures are followed. Sgt Sam Zacharias works within the Port Moody Police Department to enforce these standards.

Safety Warnings for Online Sellers and Buyers

Sgt Sam Zacharias issued strong recommendations for both buyers and sellers to exercise extreme caution during transactions. He advised individuals to bring a friend along for support and to attend highly visible public locations. The safe exchange zone outside of Port Moody Police Headquarters was specifically mentioned as a recommended meeting spot.

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The police sergeant noted that reluctance or unwillingness to attend a police station should signal a red flag to prospective parties. This warning is designed to help individuals identify potentially dangerous situations before they escalate. Sgt Sam Zacharias stressed that safety should always be the top priority during any exchange of goods.

The Moody Centre area has seen this type of incident, prompting police to reiterate the need for vigilance. Residents are encouraged to follow these safety protocols to prevent similar thefts and ensure secure transactions. The Port Moody Police Department remains available to assist citizens with any concerns regarding personal safety. Sgt Sam Zacharias continues to lead these public safety initiatives in Port Moody.