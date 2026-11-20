A death at Port Hardy Hospital has intensified calls for 24-hour emergency services after the facility closed doors at 5 p.m., leaving vulnerable residents in anxiety.

Community members in Port Hardy are demanding immediate reform to local emergency care following a tragic incident at Port Hardy Hospital. A person died on the hospital grounds on November 19 after the emergency department ceased operations at 5 p.m. This event has reignited fears among residents who worry about their access to urgent medical attention during overnight hours.

Tragedy at Hospital Triggers Review

Island Health confirmed that a person passed away following an emergency response within the hospital grounds. The health authority acknowledged the loss and expressed condolences to the family and the care teams involved. Officials stated that both Island Health providers and B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to the situation.

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The health authority is currently reviewing the circumstances of the case with B.C. Emergency Health Services. Island Health declined to speculate on contributing factors while the review remains active. They also have not confirmed whether the individual sought care before the emergency response or if anyone was denied medical attention.

Physician Details Resuscitation Efforts

Dr. Alex Nataros, a family physician and founder of the North Island Community Health Centre, shared insights into the incident. He learned from a colleague involved in the resuscitation that the patient had been outside for an extended period after 5 p.m. before being brought into the emergency department.

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The treating physician performed an intraosseous procedure to access bone marrow for emergency medication administration. This method is used when conventional intravenous access cannot be established quickly. Nataros emphasized that while he does not know all the details, the patient ultimately died despite these efforts.

Residents Fear Nighttime Care Gaps

Dr. Nataros highlighted the severe anxiety experienced by vulnerable patients who live near the hospital. He noted that elderly residents and those with complex chronic diseases often cannot drive the 43 kilometers to Port McNeill. This route is frequently hazardous due to icy conditions and other travel issues.

Nataros cited three specific patients who have expressed deep fear about seeking help after 5 p.m. He argued that the community has been failed by basic health-care services for over four years. These residents feel trapped without reliable access to urgent medical support during nighttime hours.

Proposal for Centralized Emergency Care

Local physicians have proposed establishing one permanent overnight emergency department for the entire North Island region. They recommend Port Hardy as the location due to its larger population and higher patient visit volumes. The plan aims to consolidate resources including imaging and laboratory services.

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The physicians argue that staffing shortages have caused repeated closures and diversions at both regional hospitals. They believe the burden of overnight coverage has fallen disproportionately on the Port McNeill physician group. Consolidating services would improve staff morale and enhance the quality of patient care across the region.