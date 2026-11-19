Fire crews from across the Alberni Valley responded to a structure fire on 1st Avenue in Port Alberni. Major road closures disrupted traffic as emergency teams from multiple departments worked to contain the blaze.

Emergency responders from multiple municipalities converged on Port Alberni overnight to battle a significant structure fire. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of First Avenue, drawing crews from the Port Alberni Fire Department, Cherry Creek Fire Department, Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, and Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department. The scale of the response underscored the severity of the emergency and the extensive resources required to manage the situation in the community.

Multi-Department Coordination in Port Alberni

The presence of four distinct fire departments at the scene highlights the collaborative framework used when a single municipality lacks the capacity to handle a large-scale emergency. The Port Alberni Fire Department led the initial response, but the intensity of the blaze necessitated immediate assistance from neighboring agencies. Cherry Creek Fire Department, Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, and Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department all deployed personnel and equipment to support containment efforts. This multi-agency approach ensures that sufficient water supply, manpower, and specialized equipment are available to protect nearby structures and residents.

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First Avenue Traffic Disruptions and Closures

The emergency response resulted in significant transportation disruptions for drivers and pedestrians in the area. First Avenue was completely closed between Harbour Road and Stirling Street to allow fire trucks safe access and to ensure the safety of the public. Additionally, Melrose Street was shut down at its intersection with First Avenue. These closures effectively isolated the block where the fire originated, preventing civilian traffic from entering the danger zone while crews worked to extinguish the flames and secure the scene.

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Investigation Into Cause and Property Damage

While the fire has been addressed, the full extent of the damage and the cause of the blaze remain under investigation. CTV News Vancouver Island has contacted the Port Alberni Fire Department to request detailed information regarding the incident. Officials have not yet confirmed whether any injuries occurred or if residents were displaced from their homes. Determining the origin of the fire is a critical step for authorities to ensure public safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Community Impact and Ongoing Developments

The overnight operation demonstrated the rapid mobilization capabilities of local emergency services in the Alberni Valley. Residents in the vicinity were likely affected by smoke, noise, and the loss of access to their homes or businesses on First Avenue. The situation is still developing, and updates regarding the structural integrity of the building and the status of any displaced individuals are expected. Authorities continue to monitor the scene to ensure that no reignition occurs and to begin the process of assessing the full impact on the local community.