A security researcher says websites of Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA were compromised through Optimizely to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones. Optimizely confirmed the incident and said it fixed the vulnerability.

Some of the world's most visited websites, including those of Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were compromised in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones.

Security researcher Scott Helme said on Monday that malicious JavaScript was aimed at visitors of websites belonging to 178 organizations across multiple sectors. The attack was carried out through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to Helme. Optimizely confirmed the incident. The company said it identified a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in Experimentation.

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Malicious Script Targets Cryptocurrency Wallets

The unauthorized party used the vulnerability to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects. According to Helme, the scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker's wallet. The malicious script also sought to capture payment card details as users entered them. The script additionally tried to steal cookies and screenshots, and deploy exploit code targeting Apple's iOS devices, Helme said.

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Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock said it had also found evidence that the affected sites had served malicious code to visitors. Optimizely said it had fixed the vulnerability, removed the injected code from affected projects, taken steps to secure affected user accounts and put additional protections in place to prevent unauthorized code from being delivered. Reuters could not immediately determine whether the malicious code had been successfully used in each case or the extent of any resulting compromises.

Companies Respond To Optimizely Security Breach

Several companies responded to the incident. Salesforce and Ikea said they were investigating the incident linked to Optimizely script changes. Salesforce said it had disabled scripts from the platform as a precaution. Equifax said it had immediately investigated the issue and stopped using the platform.

It added: We have not identified evidence of any compromise to our systems. HSBC said unauthorized scripts were not active on its websites. Apple, Zoom and CNN did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The incident highlights growing risks facing organizations that rely on third-party software embedded in websites.

Cryptocurrency hacks have resulted in more than US$22.3 billion in stolen funds since 2021, according to blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis. Last month, a security breach linked to North Korea saw $6.3 billion stolen from the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. The reported compromise of major websites through Optimizely underscores concerns about supply chain attacks that leverage trusted third-party tools.