Bausch Health has stopped selling Retin-A Tretinoin Cream 0.05% and Gel 0.025% in Canada for business reasons, leaving patients to seek alternatives that can cost considerably more.

Bausch Health has discontinued two popular prescription acne treatments in Canada. Retin-A Tretinoin Cream 0.05% and Retin-A Tretinoin Gel 0.025% will no longer be available to Canadians, the company confirmed to CTV News by email Tuesday.

The company said the decision to stop commercialization of the products in Canada was made for business reasons. It said the move is not related to any safety, efficacy or quality concerns. Existing inventory will be available until approximately March, or until it runs out. Alexandre Mihaila, a Toronto-based pharmacist, told CTV News by email that the products are prescription vitamin A derivatives.

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Retin-A Used For Acne And Skin Aging

They are used as affordable and effective acne treatments, as well as for cosmetic purposes such as addressing skin aging and improving texture. Mihaila said it can be challenging to find suitable replacements. He said the process involves risking new side effects with a different treatment or product. He advised anyone who uses Retin-A cream or gel to talk to their health-care provider or dermatologist about alternatives before supplies run out, to avoid interruptions in their skin-care routine.

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Mina Tadrous, an associate professor in the University of Toronto pharmacy faculty, urged Canadians to avoid stockpiling the discontinued medications. These are important treatment options, but their discontinuation does not mean patients will be left without alternatives, Tadrous told CTVNews.ca. Other tretinoin formulations and similar medications remain available in Canada and can offer comparable effectiveness for acne. Tadrous noted that the main issue with alternative treatments is potentially higher costs.

Some newer alternatives can be considerably more expensive, depending on insurance coverage, Tadrous said. There is also the potential to think that another company could bring a product to Canada. Mihaila noted other vitamin A acid brands have also disappeared from Canadian shelves in the last few years. Like Tadrous, he cautioned that while the Retin-A products have been relatively affordable, newer prescription retinoids can cost significantly more.

Tretinoin Treatments Remain Available In Canada

Still, he said, I want to reassure patients that this does not mean tretinoin treatments are disappearing altogether. There are still excellent options available. According to B.C. -based online clinic and pharmacy Beyond Health, Retin-A Micro sells for more than $100 for a 50-gram supply.

That compares to roughly $40 for 30-gram tubes of the discontinued cream and gel. Sarah Larose, senior instructor at Dalhousie University College of Pharmacy, told CTV News by email that tretinoin is one of four medications in the same class. She said other types can be used to treat acne. Some of these may be less irritating than the discontinued products, she said.

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Patients Navigate System For Alternative Treatments

Larose said Canadians can speak to their pharmacist directly if they have questions on what medications are currently available and will be covered by drug plans. Pharmacists may also prescribe alternatives for mild acne. Tadrous said she worries that patients could be in for a frustrating journey as they seek out pharmacists, specialists or family doctors to help them find alternative treatment options.

My broader concern when these things happen is the challenge for patients to navigate a system, Tadrous explained. Each discontinuation or shortage creates more work for an already stretched system. We need tools and systems that help plan ahead and makes this easier.