Pope Leo XIV Ends Uruguay Visit and Arrives in Argentina for Politically Fraught Stop

Pope Leo XIV concluded his Uruguay visit by celebrating the feast of the Virgin of the Thirty-Three in Florida before flying to Buenos Aires, where he begins the most politically delicate leg of his South American tour amid tensions with President Javier Milei.

Pope Leo XIV landed in Buenos Aires on Sunday after wrapping up his visit to Uruguay, beginning the most politically delicate stop of his 12-day South American tour.

A military honour guard and Argentine President Javier Milei awaited him at the airport. Crowds waving yellow-and-white Vatican flags and wearing T-shirts bearing Leo's face pressed against the airport fence to watch his arrival. Milei is due to greet Leo before the two appear together for the traditional welcome ceremony and exchange of speeches. Earlier Sunday, Leo traveled to the city of Florida, north of Montevideo, to mark the feast of the Virgin of the Thirty-Three.

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Pope Leo XIV Reminds Uruguay of Catholic Identity

According to tradition, 33 independence patriots acquired the Guaraní statue and had it with them when independence was declared from the Brazilian empire in Florida on Aug. 25, 1825. Leo became the first pope in nearly four decades to visit Uruguay, hoping to remind its people that the Catholic Church is part of their national identity even though the country later took a deeply secular and at times anticlerical path.

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He played with a child as he arrived at the square outside the Cathedral Basilica of Florida, the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Thirty-Three, to preside over Mass. In his homily, Leo recalled the statue's presence at independence and said the history of peoples cannot be fully understood without reference to God, and especially a mother.

He thanked all the mothers and grandmothers who passed the faith to younger generations and acknowledged their pain when those efforts did not stick. You taught your children to pray, and today they no longer do so. You used to attend Mass together, and it has been years since they entered a church, he said. But he urged them not to despair, declaring: Mothers and grandmothers, never tire of passing on the faith!

Tens of thousands packed Florida's main square for the Mass under brilliant blue skies, some walking several kilometres to reach the site. The city has a population of about 40,000 but the Vatican estimated 50,000 were on hand. Fiama Pirez, an English professor, traveled from Montevideo for the Mass even though she could have seen Leo in the capital. She said she preferred a family outing so her mother could fulfill a dream to see a pope.

Milei Austerity Program Criticized by Catholic Church

I am religious in my own way, and although I never strayed far from the Catholic faith, I am rediscovering it today, she said. The Catholic Church has sharply criticized Milei's austerity program. Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has slashed Argentina's health-care budget by 48 per cent in real terms. Planned cuts to the public university system sent students into the streets.

Official data show poverty in Argentina reached 32.3 per cent of the population during the first half of 2026, representing about 15 million people. Milei has staked his presidency on cutting social spending to overhaul the economy and deliver a long-elusive budget surplus. He has called social justice an aberration that amounts to stealing, and mocked as huge stupidity the complaint that families squeezed by austerity cannot make it to the end of the month.

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Pope Warns of AI Risks While Milei Courts Investment

His government has portrayed the cuts as necessary reforms to eliminate fraud and waste, similar to allies in the Trump administration. Milei has also courted AI investment and data centres with promises of limited regulation. Leo has warned that the AI race poses threats to humanity and the environment and called for strict, internationally policed safeguards on its development.

Leo, who took his name from the 19th-century pope whose encyclical on labour laid the foundation of Catholic social teaching, has made the poor and vulnerable a focus of his papacy, carrying on the legacy of his Argentine predecessor, Pope Francis. Posters reading At last, a Lion who unites appeared across Buenos Aires this weekend, a jab playing on the pope's name in Spanish, León, or lion, and the lion imagery Milei often uses on social media.

Argentina is a society experiencing significant upheaval, deep polarization, and an economic crisis, along with a president who defies conventional protocol, a leader who at one point even challenged Pope Francis, said Luis Bahamondes, a professor at the Center for Judaic Studies at the University of Chile. Milei's government insists the papal trip is purely religious. The pope belongs to all Argentines.

Leo Completes Francis Unfinished Business in Argentina

He does not belong to a political party or a political camp, Karina Milei, the president's sister and secretary-general of the presidency, told reporters after a planning meeting with church leaders. In Argentina, Leo is completing unfinished business left by Francis. The Argentine Jesuit, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires, never returned home during his 12-year pontificate, confounding friends and foes alike.

There is a lot of disagreement over Francis and his legacy in Argentina, said David Lantigua, a theology professor and faculty fellow at the University of Notre Dame's Kellogg Institute.