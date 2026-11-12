Pope Leo XIV Tells Peru Bishops to Seek Truth and Justice for Abuse Victims

Pope Leo XIV met Peru's bishops in Lima, urging them to accompany their flocks and respond to clergy sexual abuse victims with truth, justice and amends. About 3 million people welcomed him home.

Pope Leo XIV met Peru's Catholic bishops in Lima on Thursday, urging them to accompany their flocks amid poverty and injustice and to respond to victims of clergy sexual abuse with truth, justice and amends.

The meeting came on the seventh day of his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America. Leo made clear he knows the Peruvian church and people well, identifying major challenges and calling the influential Catholic hierarchy to be models of unity and communion. Crowds gathered outside the church residence where he is staying, and about 40,000 people filled the central Plaza Mayor for his first events.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Visits Devoto Prison and Lujan Shrine Before Return to Peru

Leo thrilled the crowd by looping around the plaza in his popemobile, and they responded with the chant: The pope is Peruvian. A children's choir has serenaded him with a catchy tune written for the trip, accompanied by Andean flutes: Papa Leon, hermano del camino, Papa Leon, sembrador de fraternidad.

Pope Leo Greeted by Peruvian Crowds

It is a blessing not only for us Chiclayans but for all of Peru, said Angel Esquives, a craftsman originally from Leo's former diocese in Chiclayo who now lives in Lima. He said he left home at 3 a.m. to reach the historic centre and stand in line to get close to the pope. As he showed in the first two legs of his South American trip, Leo was in fine form despite lung cancer surgery last month.

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He bounded up a steep flight of stairs Thursday morning without apparent problems and joked that some doubting Thomases had predicted he would not come. But God is great and his grace is bigger than all of us and I am very happy to be here with you, he said to applause. Citing local authorities, the Vatican estimated some 3 million people lined Leo's motorcade route on Wednesday to welcome Padre Robert home.

The Chicago-born pope, who also has Peruvian citizenship, responded with an emotional ode to all that Peru had given him. The former Robert Prevost spent two decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru and credits the country with teaching him how to be a shepherd. He has modeled his vocation as a bishop on the 16th century St. Turibius de Mogrovejo, the first archbishop of Lima.

Mogrovejo is revered for travelling long distances to be with his flock and for defending the rights of Indigenous and enslaved peoples. He studied Quechua and Aymara and oversaw printing of the Catechism of the Catholic Church in those Indigenous languages, believing the faith had to be transmitted in a language people could understand. Leo urged bishops Thursday to model their vocation on that example.

Addressing Clergy Sexual Abuse Scandal

Being a bishop, he said, means entering people's homes, accompanying the sick, meeting young people and reaching out to communities which, due to their geographical remoteness or social vulnerability, are rarely able to make their voices heard. While the clergy sexual abuse scandal has not exploded publicly in Peru as it has in other Latin American countries, Leo identified it as a reality that has caused us so much pain.

We must respond as Jesus would, with truth, justice, forgiveness, making amends and an ever more resolute commitment to fostering a culture of prevention and protection for the weakest in light of such crimes, Leo said. The online database BishopAccountability has identified 77 priests, brothers, seminarians and lay consecrated in Peru who have been publicly accused of sexually abusing minors.

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But based on trends in other countries, the organization said that number is a small fraction of the total, arguing victims simply have not come forward yet in the overwhelmingly Catholic country where the church wields significant influence. Leo, who was the Peruvian bishops' point-person to welcome victims while he was Chiclayo bishop, was expected to meet with survivors during his stay in Peru. A protest by a victims group was also planned later Thursday.

Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto, president of the Amazonian bishops conference, said Leo was acutely attuned to the needs of the Peruvian people and church. He said Leo would offer words of consolation and advice during his days crisscrossing the country, from his beloved Chiclayo in the north to the Andes and rainforest.

Leo will listen to the anguish and hopes of the Indigenous peoples, especially the pain caused by the violence affecting girls, boys, adolescents, and young people, said Barreto, who was close friends with both Prevost and his predecessor, Pope Francis, a Jesuit like Barreto. He predicted Leo would pay special attention to a recent case in the province of Condorcanqui, in the northern Peruvian jungle, where teachers sexually abused Indigenous Awajun and Wampis girls.

Commitment to Indigenous Peoples and Justice

Pope Leo will reaffirm the church's commitment to continue accompanying Indigenous peoples in defending life, their dignity as persons, their cultures, and in caring for the Amazon, Barreto said. The Rev. Peter Hughes, an 84-year-old Irish priest who has lived in Peru for more than 60 years, said Leo was comfortable in Peru not only because it was his home but because he sees its poverty and political polarization as mirroring the global situation.

That is what makes leaders like Pope Francis and Pope Leo speak the language of the Gospel in very human terms, putting a premium on justice and peace, he said. In the Christian sense of justice, the most important people are the poor, the marginalized, and those who have no voice. Leo arrived Tuesday at Callao Naval Air Base on the outskirts of Lima.

On Wednesday he was welcomed by Peru's President Keiko Fujimori and met authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the Gran Teatro Nacional. A cutout of the pope is displayed outside a restaurant in Chiclayo, where he served as bishop.