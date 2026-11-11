Pope Leo XIV Visits Devoto Prison and Lujan Shrine Before Return to Peru

Pope Leo XIV spent his final morning in Argentina visiting Devoto Prison and celebrating Mass at the Basilica de Nuestra Senora de Lujan before returning to his adopted homeland of Peru.

Pope Leo XIV spent his final morning in Argentina on Wednesday offering an uplifting message to a polarized country, visiting a prison with a dark history tied to the military dictatorship and celebrating his final Mass at Argentina's national shrine.

The Mass at the Basilica de Nuestra Senora de Lujan drew about one million people, the latest record-setting crowd on the first papal visit to Argentina in nearly four decades. Leo visited Devoto Prison before the Mass at the basilica. Both sites have important sentimental connections to Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, who never returned home during his 12-year pontificate.

Also read Pope Leo XIV draws 2.5 million to first Argentina Mass, visits disability home hit by austerity

Devoto Prison Visit and Dark History

But Leo's final stops in Argentina pale in comparison to the emotional highlight of his South American trip, when he returns to his adopted homeland of Peru later Wednesday. A massive national party is planned to greet the Chicago-born Leo, who spent more than two decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru and holds dual citizenship in the United States and Peru.

He is known to Peruvians as Padre Robert and beloved for ministering to poor communities, especially in times of crisis. In Buenos Aires, Leo visited Devoto Prison, where Francis often ministered as the city's archbishop, celebrating Mass, going into cellblocks housing inmates with AIDS and washing prisoners' feet during the annual Holy Week ritual. The prison, inaugurated in 1927, is being shut down permanently, with its more than 1,000 inmates moving to a new penitentiary complex.

Only about 75 prisoners were on hand for Leo's visit, chosen primarily because they were active in the prison's religious programming, said the prison chaplain, the Rev. Matias De Martini. Wearing identical white uniforms, they sat in rows in the prison gymnasium, facing a stage bearing the flags of Argentina and the Holy See, and a statue of the Virgin of Lujan, which Francis had gifted to the prison during his years as archbishop.

The prison is grim and shows its age. Its corridors were dank, and harsh fluorescent light glinted off the worn bars dividing each wing. Red fire extinguishers lined the main hallway, and guards stood at attention, some holding plastic riot shields. Leo heard stories from inmates of lives marked by drug addiction, crime and homelessness.

Advertisement

He told them that their troubling realities are all too familiar. He cited the sense of omnipotence produced by drugs, the false power that comes from easy money, the cowardly sense of security that comes from inflicting violence upon the weakest, and the impunity that results from corruption. He urged them to use their time in prison, and the limitations they face, as a chance for redemption.

He said the evil that assails the human heart wreaks havoc on society and on the lives of many people, sometimes reaching extremes of inhumanity. But he said that a light continues to shine. He told them that even amid the evil, pain and deepest failures they may have experienced or caused, their present circumstances can become an opportunity to begin their lives anew.

Leo did not refer explicitly to the prison's dark history, but his reference to impunity and corruption could be seen as directed not just at the current inmates and prison administrators but at past eras as well. During Argentina's last military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983, Devoto functioned as a clandestine detention and torture centre. It was designated a Memory Site in 2012 to ensure the military repression is not forgotten.

Human rights lawyers have petitioned the courts to block any sale or disposal of the prison's land and facilities once all inmates are transferred, saying the space must be preserved until investigations regarding the crimes against humanity that occurred there are finalized. In 1978, during Argentina's military dictatorship, 65 inmates held on ordinary criminal charges were killed at Devoto in what became known as the Seventh Pavilion Massacre.

The military government described the killings as a riot and covered them up. Nearly a half-century later, in December 2025, a federal court found that 153 inmates had been tortured, including the 65 who died in a fire that broke out as guards violently cracked down on the prisoners, and called the events grave human rights violations. It sentenced two former prison chiefs, Juan Carlos Ruiz and Horacio Martin Galindez, to 25 years in prison. Both men were over 90.

Leo has carried on Francis' practice of meeting inmates on his foreign trips, reminding them that they are not alone and remain beloved children of God. Leo's last such visit, to a prison in Equatorial Guinea, produced some of the most chilling moments of his pontificate, when inmates were forced to sing and dance for him in pouring rain. For Francis, that ministry began at Devoto, De Martini said.

Record Crowds at Lujan Shrine

As Pope, you will remember he sometimes said, Whenever I walk into a prison, I always think, why them and not me? Well, that is what he always said here. Everything he talked about as Pope, he lived in this prison. After the prison visit, Leo was to make a pilgrimage to the Basilica de Nuestra Senora de Lujan, dedicated to Argentina's patron saint.

The municipality of Lujan, about 72 kilometres northwest of Buenos Aires, urged pilgrims to arrive days in advance because of the sheer scale of the event and the extensive security and logistical deployment. The basilica hosts one of the greatest demonstrations of faith in Argentina. Each October, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims walk there from Buenos Aires and nearby towns to give thanks or make requests to the Virgin of Lujan, to whom Francis was particularly devoted.

This year, despite persistent rain, more than 2.8 million people took part, a record for the shrine, municipal authorities said. The first papal visit to Argentina in nearly four decades has drawn record-setting crowds at every stop. Leo's visit to Argentina is part of a twelve-day apostolic journey to South America, now on its sixth day. The trip will conclude with his return to Peru, where he served for more than two decades and where he is widely beloved.

Leo Returns to Adopted Homeland Peru

Peruvians know him as Padre Robert, a title reflecting his years of missionary work in poor communities and his closeness to the people during times of crisis. The national party planned for his arrival reflects the deep affection many Peruvians hold for him. Leo holds dual citizenship in the United States and Peru, born in Chicago before beginning his religious life and service in South America. The prison visit echoed Francis' long-standing commitment to incarcerated people.

Advertisement

Francis often ministered at Devoto as Buenos Aires archbishop, celebrating Mass, visiting cellblocks housing inmates with AIDS, and washing prisoners' feet during the annual Holy Week ritual. Leo's visit also recalled his own recent prison stop in Equatorial Guinea, where inmates were forced to sing and dance for him in pouring rain, producing some of the most chilling moments of his pontificate. The Rev. Matias De Martini said Francis' prison ministry began at Devoto.

He recalled Francis saying, Whenever I walk into a prison, I always think, why them and not me? That is what he always said here. Everything he talked about as Pope, he lived in this prison. The prison, inaugurated in 1927, is being permanently shut down, with more than 1,000 inmates moving to a new penitentiary complex.

Only about 75 prisoners attended Leo's visit, selected mainly for their participation in religious programming. They wore identical white uniforms and sat in rows in the gymnasium. A stage bore the flags of Argentina and the Holy See, along with a statue of the Virgin of Lujan that Francis had gifted to the prison during his years as archbishop. The prison's corridors were dank and the worn bars dividing each wing glinted under harsh fluorescent light.

Red fire extinguishers lined the main hallway, and guards stood at attention, some holding plastic riot shields. Leo heard inmates' stories of lives marked by drug addiction, crime and homelessness. He told them their troubling realities were all too familiar. He spoke of the sense of omnipotence produced by drugs, the false power that comes from easy money, the cowardly sense of security that comes from inflicting violence upon the weakest, and the impunity that results from corruption.

He urged them to use their time in prison as a chance for redemption. He said the evil that assails the human heart wreaks havoc on society and on the lives of many people, sometimes reaching extremes of inhumanity. But he said a light continues to shine. He told them that even amid the evil, pain and deepest failures they may have experienced or caused, their present circumstances can become an opportunity to begin their lives anew.

Leo did not refer explicitly to the prison's dark history, but his mention of impunity and corruption could be seen as aimed at past eras as well as the present. During Argentina's last military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983, Devoto functioned as a clandestine detention and torture centre. It was designated a Memory Site in 2012 to ensure the military repression is not forgotten.

Human rights lawyers have petitioned courts to block any sale or disposal of the prison's land and facilities once all inmates are transferred. They say the space must be preserved until investigations regarding the crimes against humanity that occurred there are finalized. In 1978, during Argentina's military dictatorship, 65 inmates held on ordinary criminal charges were killed at Devoto in what became known as the Seventh Pavilion Massacre.

The military government described the killings as a riot and covered them up. In December 2025, nearly a half-century later, a federal court found that 153 inmates had been tortured, including the 65 who died in a fire that broke out as guards violently cracked down on the prisoners. The court called the events grave human rights violations. The court sentenced two former prison chiefs, Juan Carlos Ruiz and Horacio Martin Galindez, to 25 years in prison.

Both men were over 90. Leo has continued Francis' practice of meeting inmates on foreign trips, reminding them they are not alone and remain beloved children of God. The visit to Devoto came before Leo was to make a pilgrimage to the Basilica de Nuestra Senora de Lujan, dedicated to Argentina's patron saint.

The municipality of Lujan, about 72 kilometres northwest of Buenos Aires, urged pilgrims to arrive days in advance because of the scale of the event and the extensive security and logistical deployment. The basilica hosts one of the greatest demonstrations of faith in Argentina. Each October, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims walk there from Buenos Aires and nearby towns to give thanks or make requests to the Virgin of Lujan, to whom Francis was particularly devoted.

This year, despite persistent rain, more than 2.8 million people took part, a record for the shrine, municipal authorities said. Leo's visit to Argentina is the first papal visit to the country in nearly four decades, drawing record-setting crowds at every stop. After the Mass at the basilica, Leo is set to return later Wednesday to Peru, his adopted homeland, where a massive national party is planned to greet him.