Pope Leo XIV Visits Equatorial Guinea Prison, Highlights Human Rights Concerns

Pope Leo XIV's visit to Equatorial Guinea includes a significant stop at a local prison, drawing attention to human rights abuses and the controversial deportation of migrants from the United States. The visit continues a tradition set by Pope Francis and aims to offer hope to prisoners while advocating for justice and accountability.

Pope Leo XIV is currently on a significant visit to Equatorial Guinea , a nation grappling with a complex human rights record. His itinerary included a Mass in Mongomo, a city benefiting from the country’s oil wealth and a personal stronghold of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, where he blessed the cornerstone of a new cathedral in Ciudad de la Paz.

The focal point of his Wednesday schedule, however, was a visit to a notorious prison in Bata, a move echoing the practices of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who prioritized prison visits to offer hope to inmates and highlight systemic injustices. This visit comes at a particularly sensitive time, as Equatorial Guinea has recently become a destination for migrants deported from the United States, raising concerns about their treatment and rights.

The Pope’s visit to the Bata prison is intended to draw attention to the documented human rights abuses within Equatorial Guinea’s justice system. Reports from organizations like the U.N. human rights office, Amnesty International, and the U.S. State Department consistently cite issues such as arbitrary arrests, torture, life-threatening prison conditions, and a lack of judicial independence. While the abolition of the death penalty in 2022 was welcomed, the overall state of human rights remains a serious concern.

Amnesty International specifically highlights the use of torture to extract confessions and the harassment of human rights defenders. The situation is further complicated by the controversial U.S. deportation policy, which has seen at least 29 migrants with no connection to Equatorial Guinea deported to the country, some of whom face detention and limited access to legal and medical assistance.

These deportees are not housed in the Bata prison, but their plight adds another layer to the human rights concerns surrounding the Pope’s visit. President Obiang, who has been in power since 1979, faces accusations of corruption and authoritarianism. Equatorial Guinea’s acceptance of migrants deported from the U.S. in exchange for financial compensation has also drawn criticism, with human rights groups arguing that it makes African nations complicit in potentially harmful practices.

Pope Leo XIV has previously criticized the Trump administration’s deportation policy as disrespectful. On the eve of his prison visit, a coalition of 70 human rights organizations issued an open letter urging the Pope to address the issue of U.S. deportations and encourage African nations to resist becoming involved in such practices. They emphasized that these deportations violate international law by potentially exposing refugees to persecution and disregarding their safety.

The Pope’s presence in Equatorial Guinea serves as a powerful spotlight on these issues, potentially prompting greater scrutiny and advocacy for human rights improvements within the country and a reevaluation of international deportation policies





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pope Leo XIV Equatorial Guinea Human Rights Prison Visit Migration Deportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Disrespectful And Violent’: Mar-A-Lago’s Bishop Takes On Trump’s Not-So-Holy Pope AttacksAs an overnight trends reporter at HuffPost, Ben Blanchet covers a range of stories on politics, media, entertainment and more. Prior to his time here, his work was featured in the New York Post, Insider and The Buffalo News’ Sun newspapers.

Read more »

Annoyed Trump Voter Only Needed 2 Words To Sum Up President’s Beef With The PopeElyse Wanshel is a senior reporter for HuffPost, based in New York. She covers entertainment, politics and curates a weekly roundup of funny dog and cat posts, so readers can take a respite from all that entertainment and political coverage. She also specializes in disability coverage and helped change the way HuffPost covers the beat.

Read more »

Pope Leo pays tribute to Pope Francis on the anniversary of his deathPope Leo XIV paid tribute to Pope Francis on Tuesday on the first anniversary of his death, recalling his preaching about God’s mercy and his gestures of solidarity with poor people.

Read more »

Pope blasts colonization of minerals in Equatorial Guinea, headed by Africa's longest-serving leaderMALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Pope Leo XIV arrived in Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday on the fourth and final leg of his Africa journey, and denounced the “colonization” of Africa's minerals and the “lust for power” in a country whose repressive le

Read more »

Pope blasts colonization of minerals in Equatorial Guinea, headed by Africa's longest-serving leaderMALABO, Equatorial Guinea (AP) — Pope Leo XIV arrived in Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday on the fourth and final leg of his Africa journey, and denounced the “colonization” of Africa's minerals and the “lust for power” in a country whose repressive le

Read more »

Pope visiting Equatorial Guinea prison in spotlight after U.S. migrant deportationsPope Leo XIV is visiting one of Equatorial Guinea’s notorious prisons on Wednesday, drawing attention to human rights abuses denounced by campaigners, particularly after the U.S. began deporting third-country migrants to the Central African country.

Read more »