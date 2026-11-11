Pope Leo XIV Arrives in Peru for Final Leg of South America Tour

Pope Leo XIV returns to Peru, his second homeland, where he served as a missionary and bishop, for the emotional final stop of his three-nation South America tour.

LIMA, Peru - Pope Leo XIV arrived in his second homeland of Peru on Wednesday, returning to the place that he credits with teaching him how to be a pastor and where a nationwide party awaits to welcome their beloved Padre Robert home.

The visit to Peru marks the final leg of Leo's three-nation South America tour and its emotional highlight, given the more than two decades that the former Robert Prevost spent in Peru as a missionary priest and later bishop. As a dual citizen of the United States and Peru, he's the first pope from each country. Leo's charter plane touched down at a Lima-area air base, where he was welcomed by President Keiko Fujimori.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Visits Devoto Prison and Lujan Shrine Before Return to Peru

Leo seemed genuinely moved as he emerged from his Aerolineas Argentinas charter plane, smiling broadly as he greeted Fujimori and embracing two children who brought him flowers. Tens of thousands of spectators lined the streets for several miles along his motorcade route waving Peruvian and Holy See flags to welcome the pope back to the country he says taught him what it means to be a shepherd.

Some in the roaring crowds broke the established protocol and tight security to chase behind the car that transported him to the presidential palace. We love him so much because he's worked here, he knows our sufferings, he knows it all, said 85-year-old Evelina Cruz, who held a pope plush doll made by her niece.

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My heart is so excited that it makes me want to cry with joy, said Zuly Castillo, who served as Leo's secretary when he was bishop of the northern city of Chiclayo near the Pacific Coast. Peru is the crown of the trip, the homecoming of the first Peruvian pope, no matter where he was born, said Gustavo Morello, an associate professor of sociology at Boston College and the author of Lived Religion in Latin America.

Pope Leo Returns To His Origins

This is a return to his origins without any doubt, Morello said. In preparation for the pope's visit, a huge 46-foot statue of the pontiff was unveiled in the port of El Callao. Baristas in Lima, the capital, were offering cappuccinos decorated with the image of the pope. With hands raised and voices lifted in song, hundreds awaited the pope's arrival in Lima in front of the presidential palace.

Long live Christ! the crowd sang, following a Catholic choir on the stage. It's so beautiful and so moving, said Anni Marino, 52, who enthusiastically joined the singing. I hold it in my heart because he's the representative of God. Popemania also hit Chiclayo.

Leo is painted in colourful murals, emblazoned on T-shirts, baseball hats, and even bobblehead dolls. Leo will celebrate Mass in all his old stomping grounds including at the nearby sanctuary of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo in Zaña, a city that is a hub of Afro-Peruvian culture, and where the pope often visited to pray to the saint of his devotion.

Since Leo knows his adopted country so well, his speeches will be closely watched, especially one he'll deliver from the square in front of Lima's cathedral on the challenges and hopes for the future of the Peruvian people. Peru, a nation of 34 million people, is overwhelmed by challenges, among them the looming arrival of nature's chaotic climatic agent El Niño, violent crime and income inequality. In 2025, 25.7 per cent of the Peruvian population was living in monetary poverty.

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Challenges Facing Peruvian Society

A small elite has GDP levels comparable to some U.S. states, Morello said, adding that while the macroeconomy is doing well, most Peruvians live in structural poverty and economic insecurity. This could help build stability in the political system. Without any doubt, Peru is better now than 30 years ago, when Shining Path was still a threat, he said about the rebel movement that terrorized Peru in the 1980s and 1990s when Leo was a young Augustinian missionary.

His return, now as pope, inspires great hope among a large segment of Peruvian society that still perceives and feels the abandonment of the state, said Rolando Pérez, a professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. Deeply etched in the public consciousness is the image of a shepherd who stood by the people, helping to bring into the public agenda their demands and their cry for justice, he said.

The pope will honour Peru's Indigenous peoples by traveling to Pucallpa, in Peru's Amazon, to celebrate Mass. Illegal gold mining and the cultivation of coca leaves, the raw material used to produce cocaine, are affecting Peru's Indigenous peoples. The Amazon is a place where critical issues affecting development - such as the environmental crisis, the exclusion of Indigenous peoples, various forms of violence, and extreme poverty - all intersect, said Pérez.

Honoring Indigenous Peoples And History

Leo will also meet with popular groups of faithful and representatives of local traditions in Cusco - the capital of the Inca empire, an important city of Spanish colonial rule and an important cultural destination, including the nearby ruins at Machu Picchu. The pope will celebrate Mass in Cusco's main square, where in 1781 the Indigenous hero Túpac Amaru II was killed following the most significant rebellion against the Spanish during the colonial era.

The conservative Fujimori came to power in July on promises of restoring order to a nation plagued by extortion and homicide, which have nearly doubled, reaching 10.7 per 100,000 inhabitants - up from 5.8 five years ago. Alonso Cárdenas, a political science professor at the Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University, said Peruvians will welcome the pope at a time when many feel disappointed with authorities following a decade of political instability that has seen a revolving door of nine presidents since July 2016.

Many Peruvians are also battered by rising insecurity and the increasing cost of food. There's no sign of a reaction, no strategy, from Fujimori's government, Cárdenas said. A motorcyclist drives past a mural of Pope Leo XIV in the city of Chiclayo, Peru, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. The visit has sparked widespread excitement across the country, with murals and merchandise celebrating the first Peruvian pope drawing crowds and attention from local and international media.