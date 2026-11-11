Pope Leo XIV arrives in Peru, final stop of South America tour, welcomed by President Fujimori

Pope Leo XIV returned to Peru, the country he calls his second homeland, on Wednesday for the final leg of his three-nation South America tour. The first Peruvian pope was welcomed by President Keiko Fujimori and huge crowds.

LIMA, Peru - Pope Leo XIV arrived in his second homeland of Peru on Wednesday, the final leg of his three-nation South America tour and its emotional highlight.

The former Robert Prevost spent more than two decades in Peru as a missionary priest and later bishop. As a dual citizen of the United States and Peru, he is the first pope from each country. Leo's charter plane touched down at a Lima-area air base, where he was welcomed by President Keiko Fujimori. He emerged smiling broadly from his Aerolineas Argentinas charter plane, greeted Fujimori and embraced two children who brought him flowers.

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Pope Leo XIV Welcomed By Crowds In Peru

From his open-sided popemobile, he greeted tens of thousands of spectators lining the streets for several miles and waving Peruvian and Holy See flags. Some in the roaring crowds broke established protocol and tight security to chase behind the car that transported him to the presidential palace. We love him so much because he has worked here, he knows our sufferings, he knows it all, said 85-year-old Evelina Cruz, who held a pope plush doll made by her niece.

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My heart is so excited that it makes me want to cry with joy, said Zuly Castillo, who served as Leo's secretary when he was bishop of the northern city of Chiclayo near the Pacific Coast. Peru is the crown of the trip, the homecoming of the first Peruvian pope, no matter where he was born, said Gustavo Morello, an associate professor of sociology at Boston College.

In preparation for the visit, a huge 46-foot (14-metre) statue of the pontiff was unveiled in the port of El Callao. Baristas in Lima were offering cappuccinos decorated with the image of the pope. Hundreds awaited his arrival in front of the presidential palace, singing Long live Christ following a Catholic choir on the stage. It is so beautiful and so moving, said Anni Marino, 52.

Popemania also hit Chiclayo, where Leo is painted in colourful murals and emblazoned on T-shirts, baseball hats and bobblehead dolls. He will celebrate Mass in his old stomping grounds, including the sanctuary of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo in Zaña, a hub of Afro-Peruvian culture. His speeches will be closely watched, especially one at Lima's cathedral square on the challenges and hopes for the Peruvian people.

Peru Faces Poverty Crime And Inequality

Peru, a nation of 34 million people, is overwhelmed by challenges, among them the looming arrival of El Niño, violent crime and income inequality. In 2025, 25.7 per cent of the Peruvian population was living in monetary poverty. A small elite has GDP levels comparable to some U.S. states, Morello said, adding that while the macroeconomy is doing well, most Peruvians live in structural poverty and economic insecurity.

His return, now as pope, inspires great hope among a large segment of Peruvian society that still perceives and feels the abandonment of the state, said Rolando Pérez, a professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. The pope will honor Peru's Indigenous peoples by traveling to Pucallpa, in Peru's Amazon, to celebrate Mass. Illegal gold mining and coca cultivation are affecting Indigenous peoples.

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Pope To Visit Indigenous Amazon Regions

The Amazon is a place where critical issues affecting development, such as the environmental crisis, the exclusion of Indigenous peoples, various forms of violence, and extreme poverty, all intersect, said Pérez. Leo will also meet with popular groups of faithful and representatives of local traditions in Cusco. He will celebrate Mass in Cusco's main square, where in 1781 the Indigenous hero Túpac Amaru II was killed after the most significant rebellion against the Spanish during the colonial era.

The conservative Fujimori came to power in July on promises of restoring order to a nation plagued by extortion and homicide, which have nearly doubled, reaching 10.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 5.8 five years ago. Alonso Cárdenas, a political science professor at the Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University, said Peruvians will welcome the pope at a time when many feel disappointed with authorities following a decade of political instability that has seen nine presidents since July 2016.

Without any doubt, Peru is better now than 30 years ago, when Shining Path was still a threat, Morello said about the rebel movement that terrorized Peru in the 1980s and 1990s when Leo was a young Augustinian missionary. Deeply etched in the public consciousness is the image of a shepherd who stood by the people, helping to bring into the public agenda their demands and their cry for justice, Pérez said.

A motorcyclist drives past a mural of Pope Leo XIV in the city of Chiclayo, Peru, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Many Peruvians are also battered by rising insecurity and the increasing cost of food. There is no sign of a reaction, Cárdenas said, describing a public mood that makes the pope's visit all the more significant for a country awaiting answers.