Pope Leo XIV expressed concern after UN climate talks in Antalya, Turkey ended without an agreement, calling for fundamental changes and reminding the international community of the human face of the climate crisis.

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday expressed concern over the failure of United Nations climate talks to reach an agreement, saying that extreme environmental events linked to the climate crisis are becoming increasingly frequent.

The talks in Antalya, Turkey, ended Sunday without reaching an overarching agreement because of disputes over whether to mention the fossil fuels that cause global warming. The pope made his remarks during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Leo issued an appeal to never forget the human face of the climate crisis, which affects the lives of millions of people, strikes entire communities and undermines the prospects of future generations.

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Pope Leo XIV Calls for Climate Action

He called for fundamental changes in behavior, socioeconomic systems and the governance of our societies. He directed his appeal to the international community and to each individual. The pope has embraced defense of the environment in his papacy, taking up one of the core teachings of his predecessor, Pope Francis. Francis's landmark encyclical Laudato Si, or Praised Be, cast care for the planet as an urgent, existential moral concern.

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During his recent trip to Peru, Leo demanded justice for environmental defenders killed for protecting the Amazon. That trip underscored his focus on environmental protection and the human costs of ecological damage. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Leo's No. 2, in a statement to COP31 recalled Leo's earlier appeal to bear in mind the human face of the climate crisis. Parolin said this was a reminder that the talks were not merely technical but concern people's lives.

The failure of the UN talks in Antalya followed disputes over whether to mention the fossil fuels that cause global warming. The talks ended Sunday without an overarching agreement, prompting the pope's latest appeal. Leo's remarks came during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, where a young seagull walked in front of him, according to an Associated Press photo by Gregorio Borgia. The audience took place on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

The pope's appeal reflects his continued emphasis on climate as a moral issue. He has repeatedly called for changes in behavior, socioeconomic systems and governance to address the crisis. His message was directed to both the international community and individuals. The lack of agreement at the UN talks has drawn concern from the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV said extreme environmental events linked to the climate crisis are becoming increasingly frequent. He urged the international community not to forget the human face of the crisis. Parolin's statement to COP31 recalled Leo's earlier appeal and stressed that the talks concern people's lives. The Vatican has consistently framed climate action as a moral imperative, following in the tradition of Pope Francis.

Amazon Environmental Defenders Justice

Leo's demand for justice for environmental defenders killed in the Amazon while protecting the region further highlights his commitment. His recent trip to Peru brought attention to those killed for defending the environment. The pope's words on Wednesday add to his growing record of climate advocacy. He has called for fundamental changes in behavior, socioeconomic systems and the governance of societies.

He addressed his appeal to the international community and to each individual. The UN climate talks in Antalya ended without an overarching agreement because of disputes over whether to mention fossil fuels. The talks concluded on Sunday. Pope Leo XIV responded on Wednesday with concern and a renewed call for action.

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In his appeal, the pope said the human face of the climate crisis affects millions of people, strikes entire communities and undermines the prospects of future generations. He urged fundamental changes in behavior, socioeconomic systems and governance. He directed his message to the international community and to each individual. The Vatican's engagement on climate issues continues under Leo XIV.

Moral Urgency of Climate Action

He has embraced defense of the environment as a core teaching of his papacy. He has built on the legacy of Pope Francis and his encyclical Laudato Si. Cardinal Parolin's statement to COP31 recalled Leo's earlier appeal to bear in mind the human face of the climate crisis. Parolin said the talks were not merely technical but concern people's lives.

The statement reinforced the Vatican's position on the moral urgency of climate action. Leo's recent trip to Peru included a demand for justice for environmental defenders killed for protecting the Amazon. That trip highlighted the human costs of environmental destruction. The pope's latest appeal follows that theme.

The pope's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, provided the setting for his remarks. A young seagull walked in front of him during the audience, as captured in an Associated Press photo by Gregorio Borgia. The audience was held at the Vatican. Pope Leo XIV expressed concern over the failure of UN climate talks to reach an agreement.

He said extreme environmental events linked to the climate crisis are becoming increasingly frequent. He called for fundamental changes and reminded the world of the human face of the crisis.