A new Vatican-published collection of Pope Francis private diaries reveals a profound spiritual crisis in 2021-22, terrifying visions of the devil and hell, and his shame over the Chile abuse scandal.

Pope Francis experienced a profound spiritual crisis in 2021 and 2022, struggled with temptations to exercise power omnipotently, and had terrifying visions of the devil and hell, according to excerpts of his personal diary published Tuesday by the Vatican.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis was released globally in several languages. It was curated by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the Argentine theologian who heads the Vatican doctrine office and who writes that Francis wanted the papers published. Fernandez is listed as the author because his comments contextualize the diary entries. The book offers a deeply personal view of Francis mind and heart, revealing his innermost fears, insecurities, dreams and temptations, and showing him as hard on himself.

Also read Vatican Releases Pope Francis's Private Diary Revealing Spiritual Crises and Demonic Encounters

The diary is written in a leather-bound calendar used as a notebook. It starts in December 1992, when Jorge Mario Bergoglio was auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires, continues through his time as cardinal in Argentina and finally as pope, and ends on Aug. 18, 2024. Francis, an Argentine and the first pope from the Americas, led the Catholic Church for 12 years until his death in April 2025 at age 88.

The 160-page book is the first diary by a pope released to the public since the 1960s. Most recent popes have directed that their papers be burned after their deaths, although some papers of John Paul II, pope from 1978 to 2005, were later made public. The last pope to have diaries published posthumously was John XXIII, who died in 1963. Fernandez does not present the full diary but gives excerpts arranged by theme.

Pope Francis Devil Visions Chile Scandal

The most moving sections are Francis revelations of his own spiritual torments and what he described as encounters with the devil, which he called visceral, tangible and seemingly terrifying visions. Two of those encounters occurred in Buenos Aires, and the third came after his disastrous 2018 trip to Chile.

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An entry from Jan. 24, 2021, at the beginning of his self-described spiritual crisis, lists three times in his life when he thought he had seen the devil, including once as pope in a meeting with Vatican officials. A few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant possessing everything. Now I have gotten everything I wanted, Francis quoted the devil as saying.

Just as I cannot forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I cannot forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me, Francis wrote. During the 2018 Chile trip, Francis created an uproar by discrediting victims of Chile most notorious abuser.

After journalists, including from The Associated Press, challenged him during the in-flight news conference returning home, Francis commissioned an investigation and realized the victims were right, that he was wrong and had been misled by the Chilean hierarchy. Devastated because of the situation in Chile and the dialogue with the journalists on the airplane, Francis wrote later. I became aware of how serious the problem was.

It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I did not think it was so serious. Francis wrote on June 7, 2018, that in the Chile scandal he saw the entrance to hell, with pagan seduction in full force. As he dealt with the fallout over the next two months, he wrote: What shame and evil this has brought on the church, and: Once more the gates of hell.

May holiness and conversion abound in the midst of so many scandals. Francis recounted seeing a vision of hell in a June 2018 entry. Last night I saw the entrance to Hell, he wrote. I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me.

I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon. I thank the Lord for this help. As for the Chile scandal, Francis later apologized and summoned the country bishops to Rome, where they all offered to resign in an unprecedented move. But his spiritual crisis would not come until 2021.

The book dates the onset of the crisis to Jan. 24, 2021. The day before, Francis cancelled several public appearances due to what the Vatican said was a bout of sciatica. Fernandez reveals, however, that Francis was suffering from insupportable pain from an intestinal problem that in July 2021 landed him in the hospital for 10 days for surgery to remove 33 centimetres, or 13 inches, of his colon.

Vatican Financial Scandal Spiritual Crisis

In January 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vatican was in utter upheaval over a massive financial investigation authorized by Francis. In September 2020, he had fired a onetime close collaborator, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convinced Becciu had embezzled money from the Holy See.

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The scandal, and Francis belief that a web of corruption had engulfed the Vatican secretariat of state, led to an unprecedented Vatican investigation and years of legal proceedings through which Francis sought to show his willingness to crack down on financial misconduct. The trial resulted in some convictions, including against Becciu, but much of prosecutors theory of a vast conspiracy of corruption was thrown out.

The appeals process is ongoing, with Francis own role in the investigation a key question for the defence. There is no mention of the trial in Fernandez text, though he hints at it by revealing Francis later musings that the 2021-22 spiritual crisis was mixed with governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation.

Fernandez writes that the crisis was primarily related to Francis exercise of power, the temptation to omnipotence and belief that he was above the world. It is a vice Francis admitted to publicly in 2013, in his first interview as pope, when he acknowledged a tendency to wield power in an authoritarian way.

Pope Francis Omnipotence Temptation Governance

It is significant that Francis was tormented by something his critics often faulted him for: an authoritarian, go-it-alone governing style in an absolute monarch and supreme leader of the world 1.4 billion Catholics. For Francis, the temptation to omnipotence was the devil tempting him to reductive curiosity, or believing he alone could solve everyone problems, and essentially thinking of himself as above the world. He battled against not wanting to be someone who uses others like puppets.

Considered a reformer who tried to open the staid Church to the world, Francis encountered unusually strong resistance to his papacy from conservative cardinals, who worried he would water down the Church firm teachings. Fernandez recounts being in a meeting with the pope in 2023, when another bishop asked Francis why he did not chastise an unnamed Vatican official who had been speaking badly about Francis in public.

Francis responded by explaining that he felt a strong sensation in his heart that God did not want him to become a puppeteer who uses and manipulates people according to his own convenience, Fernandez states. The late pope ultimately recognized that it was the worst trial that had tormented him, and that he felt he was in a continual battle not to fall into this demonic seduction, Fernandez wrote. He overcame the crisis by entrusting himself entirely to God mercy.

Pope Francis Spiritual Life Successor Leo

The diaries offer few direct comments on the events of Francis papacy or about Vatican officials, focusing instead on his spiritual life, including his belief that he had seen the devil and the entrance to hell and that God spoke to him in dreams. Fernandez also recounts Francis commenting on some senior officials, including U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost, who in May 2025 was elected Francis successor and became Pope Leo.

Francis called Prevost a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man, Fernandez states. Francis also offered kind thoughts about Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah and German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, among others. The diary entries provide a rare and striking insight into the faith and mental struggles of the late pope.