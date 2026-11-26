Newly published excerpts from Pope Francis's private diary reveal he believed he encountered the devil three times, detailing visions of hell and intense spiritual struggles.

Excerpts from the private spiritual diary of the late Pope Francis reveal that he experienced three distinct encounters with the devil during his life. These writings, compiled by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, expose the pontiff's fears and religious battles between 1992 and 2024. The publication provides an unprecedented look into the inner thoughts of the former head of the Catholic Church.

Diary Origins and Compilation Process

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, head of the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, compiled selected passages from Pope Francis's diary. The late pontiff had requested these writings be made public. However, the complete diary was not included in the publication. Pope Francis recorded his most confidential thoughts using a code that Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández could not decipher. This decision highlights the deeply personal nature of these spiritual records. The publication includes selected passages from a diary kept between 1992 and 2024. It offers a glimpse into innermost thoughts previously unknown to the public. Many of these fears and religious experiences were kept secret during his life.

Also read Vatican Releases Pope Francis's Private Diary Revealing Spiritual Crises and Demonic Encounters

Archbishop Buenos Aires Devil Encounters

The first two encounters with the devil occurred when Pope Francis served as the archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina. He recalled seeing Satan from a car on one occasion. On another, he saw the devil in the choir loft during Mass. These encounters left a lasting impression on the future pontiff. In an entry written in August 2024, he recalled the devil's eyes vividly. He described them as eyes of fire and used words like seductive and menacing. He noted that the visual aspect of Satan was particularly striking during these earlier experiences.

January 2021 Voice and Triumph

A subsequent encounter focused on the voice of Satan rather than just his appearance. Pope Francis wrote that he heard the devil speaking clearly in January 2021. He described the voice as raspy and triumphant. The devil allegedly claimed to possess everything he wanted. The quote in the diary reads that Satan said he had gotten everything he wanted. This specific entry occurred just a few years before his death. It shows a continued engagement with spiritual warfare in his later years. The intensity of this auditory experience distinguished it from the visual encounters in Buenos Aires. These details provide concrete evidence of his ongoing spiritual struggles.

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Rome Meeting and Hell Vision June 2018

The third encounter took place during a meeting in Rome in June 2018. This event happened shortly after Pope Francis returned from a controversial trip to Chile. The visit had drawn criticism for defending Bishop Juan Barros. Bishop Juan Barros faced accusations of covering up sexual abuse by another priest. Pope Francis acknowledged making serious errors in his initial assessment. He commissioned an investigation after returning to Rome. The distress from this situation preceded a disturbing spiritual experience. On June 7, 2018, he recorded seeing the entrance to hell. He reached for his rosary to combat the vision. He viewed the prayer beads as a weapon against the evil he perceived.

Catholic Doctrine on Satan and Hell

The Catholic Church teaches that Satan was originally an angel who rebelled against God. The devil is believed to tempt humans into sin. However, his power is not unlimited according to doctrine. The Bible offers little detail on Satan's physical appearance. The Book of Revelation describes a great red dragon with seven heads and ten horns. Early depictions, like a sixth-century mosaic in Ravenna, Italy, showed different imagery. During the Middle Ages, portrayals became more monstrous. Features like horns and cloven hooves may reflect Pan, the Greek god. Dante Alighieri placed Satan in a frozen lake at the bottom of hell. These historical contexts frame the spiritual significance of Pope Francis's visions.