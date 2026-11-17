Pope Leo XIV has forgiven the person who threw a rosary that hit him in the eye during a popemobile ride in Lima, saying it was a sign of profound faith. The incident occurred before his final Mass in Peru, where an estimated 1.5 million people gathered.

Pope Leo XIV has forgiven the person who threw a rosary that struck him in the eye during a popemobile ride in Lima, Peru, saying it was a sign of the person's profound faith.

The incident occurred on Monday, November 16, 2026, as the pope traveled through an estimated 1.5 million people who had flooded Las Palmas Air Base for his final Mass in the country. Video footage shows Pope Leo XIV grimacing and touching his face upon arriving to celebrate the Mass. He briefly touched his eye but proceeded as if nothing had happened. During an in-flight press conference on the way home, a Peruvian reporter apologized for the incident.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Demands Justice for Killed Amazon Defenders in Pucallpa

Pope Leo XIV jokes about rosary incident

The pope brushed it off as merely someone trying to get close to him. He also joked about it, saying: The nice thing about Peruvians, including the person who with a lot of faith simply wanted to offer me a rosary, are things you carry in your heart - or maybe in your eye - but that mark the life of someone. He added: It tells you that here truly there is enthusiasm. Here there is profound faith.

Advertisement

Here there is a desire to receive the blessing of the Lord. Pope Leo XIV, who lived in Peru for two decades and holds Peruvian citizenship, has often been praised for his quick reflexes in catching items tossed toward him during popemobile rides. People frequently throw rosaries, stuffed animals, sports jerseys, and other items toward the pope. His bodyguards, however, say these tossed items are some of their biggest security concerns when he is out in public.

Massive crowds reflect Peruvian faith

The incident did not deter the pope, who continued with the Mass and his visit. The event drew massive crowds, reflecting the deep faith of the Peruvian people. The pope's forgiving response highlights his connection to Peru and his ability to find humor even in unexpected situations. His remarks emphasized the enthusiasm and profound faith he sees in the country.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press, reported from aboard the papal plane.