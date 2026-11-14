Pope Leo XIV Denounces Slavery Suffering in Peru Visit to Zaña

Pope Leo XIV visited Zaña, Peru, a UNESCO slavery memorial site, to denounce the suffering of enslaved Africans and meet the Afro-Peruvian community during his 12-day South American journey.

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday denounced the suffering and humiliation endured by African enslaved people during a visit to Zaña, Peru, a UNESCO-recognized memorial site for slavery and a center of the Afro-Peruvian community.

Pope Denounces African Slavery Suffering In Peru

The visit came on the ninth day of his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America and followed his historic apology for the Holy See's role in legitimizing the African slave trade in the Americas. The U.S.-born Leo, whose own family tree includes enslaved people and slave owners, delivered the remarks in the northern Peruvian city of Zaña.

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There he attended a meeting with the Catholic community on the occasion of the closing of the Jubilee Year of Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo at the Shrine of Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo. Zaña is part of Leo's former diocese of Chiclayo, and the former Robert Prevost came here often to pray before the relics of a 16th century saint, including the night before his ordination as a bishop.

He knows the city and the history of African-descended Peruvians well, and the continued discrimination that Afro-Peruvians face today. In remarks to the community Saturday, Leo said Zaña preserves the memory of generations of Africans who were torn from their homes and subjected to slavery. Many endured great suffering and humiliation, he said, expressing his affection and closeness to dear brothers and sisters of African descent.

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Zaña, a historic town in Chiclayo province, was recognized by UNESCO in 2017 as a site of memory of slavery and African cultural heritage. The recognition was the first of its kind granted to a Peruvian Afro-descendant community or any comparable community along South America's Pacific Coast, the government says. Zaña is also home to the sanctuary of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo, the first archbishop of Lima.

Pope Models Ministry On Santo Toribio Example

Mogrovejo is revered here for having denounced abuses against Indigenous and enslaved people by Spanish colonizers, and Leo has made clear on this trip that he modeled his ministry on Mogrovejo's example. In addition to having crisscrossed his vast archdiocese on foot and horseback, Mogrovejo learned Indigenous languages and was known for having confirmed St. Martin de Porres, the first Black saint of the Americas and the patron saint of racial harmony, social justice and people of multiracial backgrounds.

I know that many families in this region suffer because of crime, extortion and insecurity, Leo said Saturday in the shadow of the Mogrovejo sanctuary. I am pained at the thought of those who live in fear, of people whose honest labor is under threat and of those who continue to experience discrimination. I hold you in my prayers and ask the Lord to grant you the peace you so deeply need.

In his first encyclical, Magnificent Humanity, Leo made a sweeping apology for the role of past popes in legitimizing slavery in the Americas and failing to condemn it for centuries. It was a reference to the series of 15th-century directives from the Vatican that authorized European sovereigns to conquer Africa and the Americas and enslave non-Christians.

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It is impossible not to feel deep sorrow when contemplating the immense suffering and humiliation endured by so many in stark contrast to their immeasurable dignity as persons infinitely loved by the Lord, Leo wrote in the encyclical. For this, in the name of the church, I sincerely ask for pardon. The estimated 100,000 African slaves brought to Peru after the arrival of Spanish conquistadores toiled in sugar plantations and silver mines, with some becoming urban artisans.

At one point, they and their descendants were more than 40 per cent of Lima's population. Blacks now are a small fraction of Peru's 35 million people. But they have struggled to advance in the more than 170 years since emancipation.

Afro-Peruvians Face Discrimination And Invisibility Challenges

Historically, the Afro-Peruvian community, much like other Afro-Latin American communities, has faced a twofold form of invisibility: the denial of its demographic and cultural weight in the nation's formation, and the reduction of its contributions to mere folklore, said Alejandro Frigerio, researcher at the National Council for Scientific Research of Argentina who focuses on Afro-American religions. He said Peru had made significant strides in institutional recognition of the community, but the primary challenge remains ensuring equitable access to rights and eradicating both everyday and institutional racism.

The 2017 national census recorded 1,311 Zaña residents who identified as Afro-Peruvian, compared with 78,639 across the entire Lambayeque region. There was a hint on the day Leo arrived in Peru that he would address the legacy of African-descended Peruvians when Susana Baca, the Latin Grammy-winning Afro-Peruvian singer, serenaded him on Lima's Plaza Mayor.

Musician Susana Baca Connects With Pope On Forgiveness

Baca, arguably the best-known Afro-Peruvian musician, was also Peru's first Black Cabinet minister and became a leading figure in the campaign to end the discrimination that has long made second-class citizens of Black Peruvians and Peru's Indigenous peoples. Known for her velvet voice and barefoot dancing, Baca told The Associated Press that she felt a special connection to Leo because of the importance he has placed on asking forgiveness for past injustices.

I believe that one of the most important things in the history of Afro-Peruvians is that we did not remain submerged despite our history of suffering, she said after her barefoot performance on Wednesday. We are an Afro-Peruvian people who have learned to forgive. And perhaps this is what connects me, in my conscience, to the Pope, she said in an email. I feel that in all his homilies and teachings, the Pope emphasizes the importance.