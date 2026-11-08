Pope Leo XIV arrives in Argentina, tells Milei the economy must serve people

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Buenos Aires on Sunday and used his first speech to urge Argentina to put people before the economy, laying out a vision at odds with President Javier Milei's austerity agenda. The visit, the first by a pope in nearly 40 years, opened with calls for civility and support for public universities.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Pope Leo XIV arrived Sunday in Argentina and delivered a diplomatic but subtly strong critique of President Javier Milei's austerity measures and libertarian agenda, insisting that political leaders must put people, not the economy, first.

Pope Leo XIV Critiques Milei Austerity

Leo used his first public speech in Argentina to lay out a vision of governance, democracy and society sharply at odds with Milei's, exposing differences over spending cuts, social justice and artificial intelligence that the government had sought to play down ahead of the visit. The economy must serve the person, not the person the economy, Leo told officials, diplomats and civic leaders upon his arrival in Buenos Aires from Uruguay.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Urges Fraternity in Secular Uruguay

Leo's visit to Argentina is by far the most politically delicate of his three-nation South American tour. It is also a place where Leo will confront the complicated legacy of Argentine Pope Francis, who never returned home during his 12-year pontificate. Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist, has staked his presidency on slashing public spending to tame inflation, while describing the notion of social justice as a horror, a moral aberration and theft in recent speeches.

Much like its allies in the Trump administration, Milei's government has portrayed the cuts as part of a necessary reform process to remake Argentina's troubled economy and eliminate fraud and waste in the federal bureaucracy. Ahead of Leo's arrival in Argentina, the first by a pope in nearly 40 years, Milei's officials had dismissed the prospect of a political clash.

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There is no way the pope is coming here to comment on local politics, Human Capital Minister Sandra Pettovello said in an interview with a Buenos Aires radio station last week. In a message welcoming Leo, Milei said he hoped the trip would strengthen the faith, renew hope and bring a message of peace to all Argentines. Leo took up that message of peace, opening with a call for gentler politics in deeply polarized Argentina.

Leo Calls for Gentler Politics in Argentina

Democracy depends on careful use of words and the ability to see those who think differently as fellow citizens with whom we share a common future, he said. Milei's style is far more combative, costing him allies in Congress and public support. He posts dozens of times a day on social media, branding critics traitors and human trash and tagging posts #NOLSALP, a Spanish acronym for We do not hate journalists enough.

Milei, who once called Francis the representative of evil on Earth, paid homage to the late pope in welcoming Leo on Sunday. Interrupted by applause, he called Francis an exceptional figure and undoubtedly the most important Argentine in history whose teachings continue to resonate. He also struck a rare conciliatory tone in welcoming politicians, diplomats and civil society representatives from across Argentina's ideological spectrum to Leo's ceremony. There are causes and occasions that transcend our differences, he said.

On the economy, Leo nodded to Milei's free-market instincts, urging Argentina to encourage whatever creates opportunities and stimulates private initiative. But growth must also benefit those who are disadvantaged, he said. That includes the unemployed, retirees and all those who, despite hard work, nonetheless struggle to meet their household's needs, Leo said. Milei's austerity drive has produced a rare budget surplus and slashed annual inflation from 200 per cent to about 32 per cent.

But real wages remain below where they were when he took office in late 2023, and roughly 300,000 formal jobs have vanished. Retirees who say they cannot afford medicine on an average monthly pension of US$510 have protested outside Congress every Wednesday for more than two years. Milei has mocked the widespread complaint that families cannot make it to the end of the month as huge stupidity.

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Leo Embraces Francis Pastoral Style

A missionary priest in Peru for two decades, Leo has embraced a pastoral style reminiscent of Francis, who as archbishop of Buenos Aires expanded the ranks of priests serving in the city's crime-ridden informal settlements. Leo laid out a Christian vision of democracy, authority and economic progress that ran counter to Milei's.

But he couched the implicit rebuke by referencing the church's social doctrine and papal pronouncements spanning more than six decades, invoking St. John Paul II, the last pope to visit Argentina, in 1987, among others. That tradition also ran through Francis' papacy. His 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti criticized laissez-faire economics and defended social justice and workers' rights. Argentina's bishops, many of them appointed by Francis, have become some of Milei's most persistent critics.

Of the 44 documents on public policy published by the country's bishops' conference between January 2024 and September 2026, 42 criticized Milei's administration, on issues from poverty to migration, according to an analysis by sociologist Sol Prieto from Argentina's national research council. Speaking to reporters after a Mass last month at the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva warned that Leo would find a wounded Argentina, a divided Argentina.

Pope Supports Public University Funding

Leo also took up the cause of Argentina's public universities, long a source of national pride and social mobility, whose funding cuts of about 40 per cent since 2023 have united much of the country against Milei's fiscal shock therapy. Giving young people a future in Argentina means investing in education, vocational training, universities and research, he said.

Professors and students have repeatedly taken to the streets in mass protests, demanding the government honor a law passed by Congress to restore professors' salaries and boost scholarship and research funding after cuts that have driven thousands of academics from their jobs. Milei has refused to implement it, and the fight is tied up in court. In a survey of nearly 1,200 people, the funding dispute remained one of the most contentious issues facing the government as Leo arrived.

The pope's schedule includes a meeting with Milei at Casa Rosada, part of a twelve-day apostolic journey to South America that began before his stop in Uruguay. The visit is his third nation on the tour and the most politically delicate.