Miley Cyrus has married longtime partner Maxx Morando in a private ceremony in California, sharing black-and-white photos from the event on Instagram. The couple met on a blind date in 2021 and were engaged by December.

Miley Cyrus has married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony in California. The Grammy-winning pop star announced the marriage on Instagram on Sunday by posting black-and-white photographs from the event.

The wedding photographs carried a simple caption reading M plus M along with the date 11.21.26. Cyrus wore a backless white silk gown for the ceremony, while Morando, 28, appeared in a classic black suit and white shirt. The event took place on Saturday, according to the posts. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight were among the first outlets to report the news.

Also read Miley Cyrus Reveals First Images From Her Wedding To Fellow Musician

Cyrus Marries Maxx Morando in Palm Springs

Representatives of the couple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Cyrus and Morando reportedly married in Palm Springs. The wedding came about a month after the two performed the song Let's Get Married together at the Hollywood Bowl. That song features on Cyrus' latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old singer has been in a relationship with Morando for about five years. They met on a blind date in 2021, Cyrus told British Vogue in an interview. She described the setup with characteristic humor. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him, the singer said in 2023.

I thought, The worst that can happen is I leave. In December, Cyrus spoke about her engagement to the drummer during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America. Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, according to the band's website. Cyrus was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Hemsworth Divorce Preceded New Union

Hemsworth filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019. The singer has since become one of the most prominent pop stars of her generation, with hits including Flowers. Her personal life has drawn widespread attention, and the wedding marks a new chapter for the couple. The private nature of the ceremony was reflected in the limited details shared on social media, with the couple choosing to announce the news through images rather than a formal statement.

Fans and media outlets quickly picked up on the posts, which confirmed months of speculation about the couple's plans. The wedding photos, rendered in black and white, showed the bride and groom in formal attire against a simple backdrop. Cyrus and Morando have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though they have occasionally appeared together at public events. Their collaboration on Let's Get Married at the Hollywood Bowl offered a rare public glimpse of their partnership.

Advertisement

Wedding Title Takes On New Significance

The song's title now carries added significance following the weekend ceremony. The couple's representatives have not provided further details about the wedding or their plans. Reuters reported the marriage based on the social media posts and initial media accounts. The story was compiled with reporting by Ananya Palyekar and Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru. Editing was handled by Helen Popper and Clarence Fernandez.