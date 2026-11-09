Ponoka Hospital Helipad Reopens After $348K Community Fundraiser

A central Alberta hospital helipad has been upgraded following a community fundraising campaign that raised $348,000. This project restores direct air transport capabilities for Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre patients after a 2019 decommissioning.

The Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre in central Alberta has successfully upgraded its decommissioned helipad, restoring direct air medical transport capabilities for patients in the region. This significant infrastructure improvement follows a dedicated community fundraising campaign that concluded with the collection of $348,000 in financial support alongside $100,000 worth of gifts-in-kind. The project addresses a logistical gap that emerged when the facility was forced to close its helipad in 2019 due to regulatory changes.

Helipad Upgrades Restore Direct Patient Transport

The original helipad at the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre was decommissioned in 2019 because it no longer met the updated requirements established by Transport Canada. These regulatory changes were implemented to ensure safety standards could accommodate the operation of larger helicopter models. The closure forced a significant change in how patients requiring urgent air transport were handled, removing the ability to land medical aircraft directly at the hospital grounds.

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Following the closure, patients needing evacuation or transfer to specialized care had to undergo a multi-stage transfer process. They were transported by ground ambulance to the nearby Ponoka Airport. Once there, they were transferred to a STARS Air Ambulance for the final leg of their journey to an urban health facility. This indirect route added complexity and potential time delays to critical medical emergencies in the Ponoka region.

Community Committee Raises $348,000 for Infrastructure

The restoration of the helipad was made possible through the efforts of a community committee comprised of local residents who organized the fundraising campaign. The committee members, including Cam Rice, Peter Hall, and Jason Cline, led the initiative to secure the necessary funds from local donors and partners. Their collective efforts resulted in the raising of $348,000, which was supplemented by $100,000 in gifts-in-kind contributions from various supporters.

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Denis Hahn of Eagle Builders, who served as the primary contractor for the project, also played a key role in ensuring the upgrade was completed successfully. The involvement of local businesses and skilled laborers helped streamline the construction process and contributed to the overall success of the fundraising goal. The community investment reflects a strong local commitment to maintaining essential healthcare infrastructure in the area.

Hospital Leadership Credits Regional Support

Leadership at the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre has publicly acknowledged the importance of this infrastructure project for the future of regional healthcare. Jamie Havanka of Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre emphasized that upgrading the helipad represents a vital investment in health care infrastructure for Ponoka and the surrounding region. The administration expressed deep appreciation for the community's unwavering commitment to the initiative.

Havanka specifically highlighted the contributions of the many partners whose support helped make the project possible. The acknowledgment extends beyond the financial donors to include the contractors and local individuals who dedicated their time and resources. This collaborative effort demonstrates how community-driven initiatives can effectively address gaps in public services.

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Impact on Regional Healthcare Access Moving Forward

The reopened helipad allows for the immediate transfer of patients requiring air transport directly from the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre to STARS Air Ambulance. This change eliminates the need for ground transportation to the Ponoka Airport, thereby reducing transit times and logistical complexities during medical emergencies. Patients can now be transferred more efficiently to urban health facilities without the intermediate step of ground ambulance transport.

This improvement in healthcare access benefits not only the residents of Ponoka but also the broader surrounding region. Faster access to specialized care can significantly improve outcomes for patients with critical conditions that require advanced medical attention available only in urban centers. The project stands as a testament to the power of local fundraising in enhancing public health services.