Polymarket Launches Major Exchange Upgrade, Introduces pUSD Stablecoin

Polymarket has completed a significant upgrade to its exchange, introducing a new trading system (CLOB v2) and requiring users to migrate their balances to its native stablecoin, pUSD. The upgrade aims to standardize settlement, improve liquidity, and enhance platform control. This rollout coincides with unverified claims of a data exposure incident.

Polymarket , a prominent prediction market platform, has implemented a significant overhaul of its trading infrastructure with the launch of its new Central Limit Order Book version 2 (CLOB v2).

This upgrade isn't a simple patch or routine maintenance; it represents a fundamental restructuring of how the exchange operates, impacting all users and requiring a mandatory balance migration. The core of this transformation revolves around the introduction of pUSD, a platform-specific stablecoin designed to serve as the unified settlement layer for all trading activities. Previously, users could hold balances in various external assets, but now, all funds must be converted to pUSD to participate in the exchange.

This shift aims to streamline trading, enhance capital efficiency, and provide Polymarket with greater control over its internal economic mechanisms. The upgrade process involved a temporary pause in trading to allow for the clearing of existing order books and the deployment of new smart contracts. This effectively reset the liquidity landscape, necessitating a rebuilding of order flow under the new framework.

Polymarket proactively addressed this by launching a $1 million liquidity rewards program, strategically divided into an initial two-hour burst and a subsequent full-day incentive scheme. This initiative is designed to attract market makers and traders, encouraging them to provide liquidity and establish a robust order book for the CLOB v2 system. The new system boasts updated APIs, which were brought online before the public interface, ensuring a smoother transition for developers and automated trading strategies.

Users returning to the platform are now prompted to convert their existing balances into pUSD and approve the updated contracts, a crucial step to regain access to trading functionalities. The transition to pUSD isn't merely about changing the currency; it's about creating a standardized and more efficient settlement process. By eliminating the fragmentation caused by multiple external assets, Polymarket can simplify trading pairs, reduce slippage, and optimize liquidity management within its ecosystem.

This move aligns with a growing trend in the cryptocurrency space, where platforms are increasingly adopting internal settlement systems to exert greater control over execution and capital flows. The implications of this upgrade extend beyond technical improvements. The introduction of pUSD signifies a deeper strategic shift in Polymarket’s approach to prediction markets. Standardizing balances and settlements allows for a more streamlined trading experience and improved capital utilization.

Reducing reliance on external stablecoins mitigates potential operational risks and liquidity constraints associated with those assets. Furthermore, the platform gains enhanced control over its internal economy, enabling more precise distribution of liquidity rewards and the implementation of sophisticated incentive mechanisms. These changes are geared towards scaling activity while maintaining consistency and fairness across all markets offered on Polymarket.

However, the timing of this upgrade is somewhat overshadowed by unverified claims circulating online regarding a potential data exposure incident. These claims allege that user data was extracted through API vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. While Polymarket has not confirmed these reports, and there is currently no evidence linking the upgrade to the alleged incident, the coincidence has understandably drawn increased scrutiny to the platform’s infrastructure.

The company has yet to release an official statement addressing the data exposure claims, leaving the community awaiting clarification. Despite these concerns, Polymarket remains focused on the benefits of the CLOB v2 upgrade and the long-term advantages of the pUSD integration, positioning itself for continued growth and innovation in the prediction market space. The successful implementation of this overhaul will be crucial for Polymarket to maintain its position as a leading platform in this evolving sector





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