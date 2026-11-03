Polls close in US midterms as voters deliver verdict on Trump's second term

Voters cast ballots in midterm elections that will determine control of Congress and shape the final two years of President Donald Trump's second term, with Democrats cautiously optimistic about flipping the House and Senate.

The first polls closed on Tuesday as voters, fed up over high prices and angry over the direction of the country, cast their ballots in midterm elections that will serve as a referendum on U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.

The elections could drastically shift power in Washington. Democrats were cautiously optimistic as they watched Republicans spend the campaign's final stretch pumping tens of millions of dollars into states and districts that Trump won handily two years ago.

Also read Trump administration already starting midterm legal fights before polls close

They are betting that discontent over Trump's failure to tackle rising costs, the Iran war, and perceptions that he is focused more on gilding the nation's capital than their pain at the pump will depress Republican turnout and drive their own voters to the polls. Republicans held out hope their money advantage would help stem the tide, but they were bracing to lose control of the U.S. House and fighting to hang onto the U.S. Senate.

That outcome seemed unlikely earlier this year, given a map widely seen as favoring their party. Margins are tight in both chambers; one or two seats could tip the balance. Democrats need a net gain of four seats in the 100-member Senate to win the majority, and most competitive races are in historically red states. In the 435-member House, they need three.

More than 59 million people had already cast ballots before Tuesday, according to an Associated Press analysis, surpassing early-voter turnout from 2022, when the figure hit just over 58 million. Trump, whose party has struggled when he is not running to turn out the low-propensity voters who have fueled his victories, has told voters to act as though he is on the ballot, even as many Republican candidates have kept their distance.

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His aggressive campaign schedule had him visiting the reddest states, including Kansas, Mississippi and South Carolina, underscoring his party's challenges. On Tuesday, he declared in a Fox News Channel interview that inflation is solved, even though consumer prices rose 3.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported last week. I think the results are going to be better than you think, Trump predicted. He has made false claims about voting fraud.

Voters Express Deep Frustration With Economy

Voters were sour heading into Tuesday, with the midterm electorate deeply unhappy with the country's direction and pessimistic about the future, according to The AP Voter Poll. Most said they feel frustrated with the way things are going, with about three-quarters saying they feel angry or dissatisfied with the country's current trajectory. Dissatisfaction was particularly high in blue states like California and Massachusetts, but even in red states, a majority of voters were at least dissatisfied.

The economy was once one of Trump's strongest issues and key to his reelection victory. But the poll found that three-quarters of voters say the economy is not so good or poor. About eight in 10 say inflation has caused a severe or moderate financial hardship for their households as higher prices have made it harder to afford basic essentials such as gas and groceries. Government corruption was also a key issue with voters.

Roughly half cited it and the cost of living as crucial to their vote for Congress, higher than immigration enforcement policies, the war in Iran and AI data centres. The American people are angry. They want change, said Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, who said momentum was on her party's side.

Polling sites opened early Tuesday along the East Coast, with few disruptions. In New York's suburban Westchester County, ballots were being placed in emergency bags for later counting due to what officials said was an issue with machines accepting paper ballots. They stressed the ballots would remain secure. On Tuesday, Mark Barker of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, said Trump was top of mind as he voted.

I have just been following Trump the whole time. I really think he is doing an awesome job, said Barker, citing the president's promise to give US$5,000 to every U.S. adult if Republicans retain control of Congress, his border policies and the war in the Middle East. Everything he has done has been outstanding. In Raleigh, North Carolina, 57-year-old librarian James Moore said he voted for Democrats in response to Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill.

I am paying more taxes. I am paying more for my healthcare. I am paying more for everything, he said. We need more representatives in Congress that are going to stand up to Trump.

Midterm Results Will Shape Trump Second Term

The results will shape the final two years of Trump's second term after the Republican-controlled Congress acted as a rubber stamp to much of his agenda. While Trump has proven adept at steamrolling efforts to rein him in, Democrats taking control of even one chamber of Congress would open the floodgates to investigations and possible impeachments. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and tech titan Elon Musk are among those who could face scrutiny.

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The outcome could also complicate the paths of Vice President JD Vance and other Republicans who may be looking to turn their loyalty to Trump into momentum. A new crop of Democratic governors is already emerging as potential presidential contenders, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Trump aimed at creating a more favorable congressional map. But the plan may fall short as districts drawn in Florida and other states to be safely red may not vote that way. Other Trump choices could prove costly. In Texas, Trump worked to oust longtime incumbent Sen.

John Cornyn in favor of scandal-plagued Attorney General Ken Paxton, setting the stage for a costly and divisive race. Everything depends on turnout. If we turn out our voters, we win, said Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters. The vast majority of Republican television ad spending in the general election, 88.1%, was spent in states and districts Trump won in 2024, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from media tracking firm AdImpact.

Democrats Target Senate Seats in Key States

That included more than $850 million on ad reservations in states and districts Trump won by 10 percentage points or more. In the Senate, Democrats have been most confident about picking up North Carolina and holding Georgia, where Sen. Jon Ossoff faces Republican Rep. Mike Collins.

Other key battlegrounds include Ohio, where a Democratic former lawmaker is competing. Republicans hope they can hold seats in Iowa, Kansas and Maine and pick up Michigan, where Mike Rogers faces progressive Abdul El-Sayed, one of a crop of left-wing candidates who prevailed in Democratic primaries. El-Sayed's former primary opponent, Haley Stevens, has endorsed him.

In the House, Republicans are trying to hang on to their narrow majority, as Democrats aim to flip seats in states Trump repeatedly carried, from Florida to Texas to Iowa. Beyond Washington, 36 states are electing governors. Democrats hope to take over a majority of statehouses for the first time in two decades. Competitive races include those in heavily populated states such as Texas and Florida, plus reliably red states such as Iowa.

The Senate could emerge as a key backstop for Trump's priorities if Republicans retain control, or as a new power center for Democrats who could use it to halt presidential nominees and challenge the White House agenda. As Americans head to the polls, the outcome could have significant consequences for Canada as well. Associated Press journalists Aaron Kessler and Ali Swenson in Washington; Cody Jackson in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. ; and Allen Breed in Raleigh, N.C.

, contributed. Every Saturday, Peter Mansbridge provides a calm, thoughtful take on the week's top news stories. Subscribe for FREE!