A new Liaison Strategies poll finds most Torontonians support Waymo testing with a safety driver but oppose paid driverless rides, as the company maps the city ahead of a 2028 launch.

Most Toronto nians are willing to let Waymo test its self-driving vehicles on city streets, but only if a human driver remains behind the wheel, according to a new poll by Liaison Strategies.

The survey found 64 per cent of respondents supported allowing the California-based company to test its vehicles with a human driver. But support dropped sharply for paid rides with no human driver, with only 36 per cent in favour and 51 per cent opposed. Waymo began its test phase in Toronto in October, mapping the city ahead of a planned full-service launch in 2028. The Ontario government permitted the testing as part of a provincial pilot program.

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Waymo Phased Safety Approach

The company has said its Toronto presence will be introduced through a rigorous, phased, safety-first approach, starting with mapping local street networks and testing with trained specialists behind the wheel.

"Torontonians are willing to let Waymo test its cars. They're less willing to let go of the steering wheel," David Valentin, principal at Liaison Strategies, said in a written statement. He noted that 30 per cent strongly oppose paid driverless rides, more than twice the 13 per cent who strongly support them.

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"We're not seeing results that would be encouraging if you're Waymo," Valentin told CBC News. "Only 11 per cent are saying that they should start the service. " The poll also asked about next steps. Thirty per cent said they would try driverless rides in selected areas, while 35 per cent preferred continued testing with a driver and no public driverless rides.

Only 11 per cent picked an ongoing paid service, and 18 per cent would end testing altogether.

"There's room for a trial," Valentin said. When price and wait time were factored in, most still preferred a human driver. When both rides cost $20 and arrived at the same time, 71 per cent chose a car with a driver, while 15 per cent chose Waymo. Even when Waymo was $5 cheaper, nearly 60 per cent still chose the car with the driver, and only 27 per cent chose Waymo.

Public Safety and Traffic Concerns

Concerns about safety and traffic were prominent. About 45 per cent said they think driverless cars would make streets more dangerous for people walking or cycling, compared with just 19 per cent who said the cars would make streets safer. Some 24 per cent were most worried about how autonomous vehicles would cope with a Canadian winter, while 22 per cent flagged pedestrian and cyclist safety as their top concern.

Another 12 per cent worried most that taxi and Uber drivers would lose work. Michael Longfield, executive director of the advocacy group Cycle Toronto, said he was not sure if Waymo would make the city less safe for riders, but suggested approving its pilot would be bad for busy streets.

"Approving Waymo will undoubtedly make traffic worse," he said. "Adding more cars to an already clogged roadway network is not going to make traffic move any better. " Matti Siemiatycki, professor of geography and urban planning at the University of Toronto, said Waymo's plans come at an awkward time amid a broader techlash as public opinion on big tech sours. "We've seen it around data centres, we've seen it around AI, that there's just a growing skepticism.

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I think Waymo kind of fits into that," he said.

"I think Torontonians are really in a 'show me' type of mood when it comes to big tech and putting any faith in their products. " Siemiatycki added that there could be issues with how self-driving cars navigate Toronto's sprawling downtown streetcar network. Waymo has said its all-weather systems would complement Toronto's transportation ecosystem and work alongside bike lanes and public transit.

Political Leaders React to Waymo

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has previously said she wants to see autonomous vehicles regulated to the highest standards, but accepted the power to do that lies with the province. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria recently told the Empire Club in Toronto he was excited for Waymo to launch in the city and potentially across Ontario.

"It's really exciting to see the Waymo vehicles that are now mapping... it's real, it's going to happen, it's coming to the city," he said on Nov. 10. "We're really excited about it. " The poll found younger adults were more open to paid driverless rides: 47 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 supported allowing them, compared with 22 per cent of those aged 65 and older.

"But even among the youngest adults surveyed, support falls short of a majority," Valentin said. Liaison surveyed a random sample of 1,000 Toronto residents from November 14 to November 15, 2026, using Interactive Voice Recording technology. Participants were reached through random digit dialling across landline and cellular networks. Data was weighted by age, gender and region to match 2021 Census targets.

The margin of error for the total sample is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The margin is higher for subsamples. Results may not add to 100 per cent due to rounding.