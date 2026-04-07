Poll: Majority of Canadians Open to Exploring EU Membership Amidst Shifting Geopolitical Landscape

A recent poll indicates that a majority of Canadians are open to exploring the possibility of joining the European Union, reflecting a desire to diversify international partnerships and reduce reliance on the United States. The survey results, conducted by Spark Advocacy, highlight evolving geopolitical dynamics and a growing interest in alternative global alliances.

A recent poll indicates that a majority of Canadians are open to exploring the possibility of Canada joining the European Union , a concept gaining traction amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics. Conducted in March by Spark Advocacy’s polling arm, the survey reveals that 58 percent of respondents believe the idea is worth further consideration, with one in four respondents explicitly supporting formal membership.

This shift in public sentiment reflects a growing desire among Canadians to diversify their international partnerships and reduce reliance on the United States, particularly in light of recent trade tensions and shifts in US foreign policy. The survey results underscore a significant shift in Canadian attitudes toward global alliances and economic strategies. The poll results demonstrate a palpable desire to explore alternative avenues for securing Canada’s economic and political interests on the global stage. This trend is further fueled by the perceived unreliability of the United States as a dependable partner, as illustrated by the imposition of tariffs and shifts in US trade policies. The survey’s findings highlight a burgeoning interest in exploring alternative international alliances and economic strategies to safeguard Canada's future. The increasing openness toward the EU reflects a broader trend of Canadians seeking pragmatic solutions to navigate an increasingly complex international landscape. \The notion of Canada joining the EU has garnered attention on both sides of the Atlantic. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking at the Europe 2026 conference in Berlin, suggested that Canada might eventually consider joining the bloc. This comment, which drew laughter and applause, further fueled the discussion surrounding Canada’s potential integration with the EU. The European Parliament has also taken steps to deepen ties with Canada, adopting a report that acknowledged Canada's close alignment with European values and interests. This sentiment mirrors comments made by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who, during his first European trip after taking office in March 2025, emphasized Canada's commitment to strengthening ties beyond the US. While Prime Minister Carney has previously expressed reservations about formal EU membership, the survey results indicate a growing openness among Canadians to explore the concept further. Various figures, including Alberta politician Thomas Lukaszuk, have also voiced their opinions regarding Canada's potential membership in the EU, while others have expressed concerns about the implications of adding a layer of bureaucratic structure. Despite varied perspectives, the survey reveals a considerable level of support for exploring the idea across different political affiliations. \Spark Advocacy's chief strategy officer, Bruce Anderson, suggests that the increased interest in exploring EU membership stems from Canadians' heightened awareness of global developments, especially those related to US trade policies. He notes that Prime Minister Carney's call for 'middle powers' to collaborate, made during the World Economic Forum in Davos, resonated with the broader population. Anderson believes that Canadians are increasingly pragmatic in their approach to global affairs and are seeking ways to enhance their influence on the world stage. He emphasizes that the current geopolitical climate necessitates the exploration of innovative solutions to safeguard Canada’s economic and political interests. The survey also examined Canadians' views on Brexit, with nearly two-thirds of respondents indicating that the UK's departure from the EU was a mistake. This response underscores the importance Canadians place on international cooperation and the stability of global alliances. Anderson, a long-time pollster and public supporter of Carney, believes that Carney is well-equipped to navigate the current geopolitical landscape given his extensive experience on the global stage. He emphasizes that regardless of who held the position of Prime Minister, Canadians would be actively seeking solutions beyond simply accommodating US demands and policies. Anderson states that this subject has become a central point of political discussions within Canada, especially concerning strategies for shaping the country's economic future. The survey findings, conducted through online means, do not allow for the assignment of a margin of error due to the non-random sampling methodology





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