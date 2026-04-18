Polkadot Recovers Swiftly After Hyperbridge Exploit, Demonstrating Network Resilience

Polkadot's DOT token experienced a significant recovery following a Hyperbridge exploit that initially impacted its market cap. The core network's security remained intact, leading to a 17% price rebound, increased network activity, and a return to bullish market sentiment, though immediate resistance at $1.35 poses a key challenge for further price appreciation.

The cryptocurrency market was recently shaken by an exploit on the Hyperbridge platform, which impacted Polkadot (DOT). While the event initially led to a significant decrease in Polkadot 's market capitalization, the network has since demonstrated remarkable resilience, achieving a full recovery in its price. The incident involved a hacker successfully minting one billion DOT tokens on the Ethereum network.

However, due to a lack of liquidity, the hacker was only able to liquidate these newly created tokens for a mere $237,000. The Polkadot team, in response to the exploit, provided clarification that the actual financial loss, when factoring in recovery efforts and associated costs, had escalated to approximately $2.5 million. Crucially, the team's swift communication and assurance regarding the integrity of Polkadot's core network security proved instrumental in calming market fears and fostering a significant price rebound. Following these reassurances, DOT's price experienced a notable surge of 17%. The primary driver behind DOT's impressive price recovery was the direct communication from the Polkadot team. Their statement clearly emphasized that the core network's security had remained uncompromised, with the exploit being confined to the bridged DOT tokens on the Ethereum network. This crucial distinction allowed the community sentiment to shift dramatically. According to CoinMarketCap data, the bullish sentiment among voters, which had dipped, rebounded strongly, returning to 82% from a previous 954.1 thousand voters. This renewed confidence directly translated into a price rally for the altcoin, with DOT's value climbing from $1.146 to $1.354. The relief and restored faith in the network also spurred a rebound in overall network activity. Data from Artemis revealed a substantial increase in the number of transactions, rising by approximately 1,400 within a single day, from 10.5 thousand to 11.9 thousand. Furthermore, while the figures remain relatively modest, the number of daily active users (DAU) saw a significant uplift, increasing by 1.67 times. DAU rose from 3,000 to 5,000, indicating a gradual return of users to the Polkadot network. The Total Value Locked (TVL) within the ecosystem also experienced a healthy surge of around 11.29% in a day, and the stablecoin market capitalization recovered to $77.83 million following the initial substantial drop. Despite these positive signs of recovery, the network's revenue generation remained subdued as it continued its efforts to regain full operational footing and rebuild trust. The daily trading volume for DOT also remained robust, hovering around $403 million, underscoring continued market interest. Looking ahead, the key question for Polkadot investors and observers is whether DOT can overcome its current resistance levels. On the technical charts, Polkadot's price action has effectively invalidated the prior breakdown below its sideways consolidation range. Prior to the exploit, DOT had been trading within a narrow band between $1.20 and $1.35 since late March. While the altcoin not only recovered but also surged to the higher end of this range, it has struggled to decisively break past the $1.35 resistance zone. There was a brief moment where DOT managed to trade above this resistance, but this was attributed to a temporary cool-off in buying pressure as the price failed to sustain itself above the established sideways channel. Successfully surpassing the $1.35 resistance level would pave the way for DOT to aim for the $1.50 mark. Conversely, a failure to break through this barrier could lead to a retracement back to the $1.20 support level, or potentially even lower. This sentiment is further corroborated by the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) indicator, which showed a decline from a daily peak of 1.60 million DOT tokens to just 60,000 at the time of writing. A significant observation from the exploit is the temporary loss of correlation between Polkadot and Ethereum. The security compromise on the bridged DOT tokens on the ETH network led to their correlation coefficient (CC) plummeting from a peak of 0.86 to a negative value of -0.55, highlighting the direct impact of the bridge vulnerability on inter-chain relationships. In conclusion, Polkadot has shown remarkable recovery after the Hyperbridge exploit, with network activity bouncing back strongly. The immediate technical challenge for DOT lies at the $1.35 resistance level, which, if not breached, could see the price retract to $1.20 or consolidate further. A decisive breakout above $1.35, however, could propel DOT towards $1.50





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Polkadot DOT Hyperbridge Exploit Cryptocurrency Network Security

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