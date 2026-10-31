Polish President Tusk Urges Restoration of Constitutional Tribunal Amid Escalating Protests

President Tusk vowed to restore the independence of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal after its suspension, sparking extensive protests and political polarization ahead of the 2025 parliamentary elections. The move follows accusations by opposition leaders that the government's actions amount to a coup, while the government cites concerns over the tribunal's impartiality under former leadership.

Polish President Donald Tusk announced on Saturday that his administration would continue to pursue the restoration of the Constitutional Tribunal's independence following its recent suspension.

The move comes amid widespread protests, with hundreds rallying at the tribunal's gates for a second night. Tusk's government justifies the suspension as a necessary step to reestablish judicial autonomy, a claim that critics from the opposition party, the Law and Justice (PiS) coalition, have dismissed as a 'coup d'état'.

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Protests And Detentions At Tribunal Gates





The night before, the former president of the Tribunal, Bogdan Święczkowski, was escorted into the building by Tusk himself, according to statements made by the president as he entered the court. Police reports indicate that three demonstrators were detained after attempting to throw objects at officers and breaching a security fence surrounding the tribunal. The controversy over the tribunal-long a flashpoint between pro‑European and national‑conservative factions-heightens political polarization in Poland just a year before the next parliamentary elections.





Tusk, who took office in 2023 pledging to revive Poland's judicial independence, has acknowledged that his methods may not satisfy all observers. He reiterated the importance of re‑appointing judges in accordance with legal processes, noting that 'restoring the rule of law is our obligation'. The prime minister later emphasised that the steps taken were a response to what he described as the tribunal's 'illegal, forceful takeover'.

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Political Fallout And Meeting With Parties

Following the suspension, high‑profile figures from PiS, including party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, organised a protest outside the courthouse. In an effort to deescalate tensions, President Zygmunt Pawel Dawidowski invited all parliamentary parties to a meeting on Saturday, a meeting attended by representatives from PSC-Poland 2050 and the Polish People's Party, but not by Tusk himself. The crisis surrounding the tribunal threatens to erode the coalition's parliamentary majority, and both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

As the protests continue, the government stands firm that the tribunal's functioning will be restored to its rightful, law‑guided state, while opposition voices accuse the administration of undermining democratic institutions.