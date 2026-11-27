The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a Charter challenge against a provincial policy that lets faith-based hospitals refuse to provide medical assistance in dying. Chief Justice Ronald Skolrood ruled the plaintiffs failed to show the exemption violates patients rights.

The B.C. Supreme Court has upheld a provincial policy that allows faith-based hospitals to refuse to provide medical assistance in dying, ruling that the exemption does not violate patients Charter rights.

Chief Justice Dismisses MAID Exemption Challenge

Chief Justice Ronald Skolrood dismissed the challenge in a decision released Friday, finding that the plaintiffs had not established sufficient reason for the court to intervene in B.C.s exemption for religious health-care facilities. The case was brought by Gaye ONeill after her terminally ill daughter Samantha Sam ONeill was refused access to MAID at St. Pauls Hospital, which is operated by a Catholic health authority in downtown Vancouver.

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The 34-year-old cancer patient ultimately spent some of the final hours of her life being sedated for pain and moved to another location. Her parents, Jim ONeill and Gaye ONeill, attended the trial alongside Dying With Dignity Canada CEO Helen Long. O'Neill and fellow plaintiff Dying With Dignity Canada argued that moving patients who have qualified for MAID, in what critics have called forced transfers, violates Section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

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They said the transfers put patients at risk of unnecessary added pain and psychological stress. They suggested that could be avoided if faith-based health authorities were required to make room for third-party MAID providers to operate in their facilities. In his ruling, Skolrood noted there remains a wide divergence of religious, moral and ethical beliefs surrounding MAID in the medical community, as there does in society at large.

Court Rules Transfers Manage Medical Risks

He found that transfers are a routine aspect of health care in B.C. and that to the extent there are risks associated with those transfers, specific patient needs are addressed and the risks are managed. The fact that a transfer may occur for the purposes of MAID does not change that fact, Skolrood wrote in his decision. Skolrood also rejected the argument that MAID transfers are fundamentally different from other transfers, such as those for clinical purposes.

The plaintiffs position essentially amounts to a claim to the right to demand access to MAID at the time and in the location of the patients choice, he wrote. Such a claim goes well beyond the established bounds of the Charter rights relied on and would improperly insert the court into the management of day to day health care operations, Skolrood found. The decision was swiftly criticized by advocates, including the B.C.

Advocates Criticize Ruling on Religious Neutrality

Humanist Association, which intervened in the case to argue in support of religious neutrality in the delivery of health care. Today's decision means your health care can be decided by a groups of nuns and bishops if you happen to enter the wrong hospital door, said Ian Bushfield, BCHA executive director, in a statement. It permits governments to push state-sponsored religion through third-party organizations, Bushfield said.

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The ruling comes after a trial that drew national attention, with Long speaking before the start of proceedings in Vancouver on Monday, January 12, 2026. This is a developing story and will be updated.