Ontario's police watchdog is seeking witnesses to a three-vehicle collision in Whitby that injured two people, including a Durham Regional Police officer. The crash happened on Sunday at the Brock Street and Highway 401 on-ramp.

Ontario's police watchdog is seeking witnesses to a three-vehicle collision in Whitby over the weekend that left two people injured, including a police officer. The crash happened on Sunday, November 15, at the Brock Street and Highway 401 on-ramp and involved a Durham Regional Police Service vehicle, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The agency said that at around 4:30 p.m. an officer in an unmarked Ford Explorer was on the way to a call. The vehicle was heading northbound on Brock Street at the intersection with the on-ramp to Highway 401. The SIU says the police vehicle was involved in a collision with two civilian vehicles. The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

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Woman Injured In Serious Non Life Threatening Way

The driver of one of the civilian vehicles was also taken to hospital. The following day, police were notified that a 53-year-old woman had been diagnosed with a serious, non-life-threatening injury. Police then notified the SIU about the woman's injury. That notification is what brought the watchdog into the case, which is now under active investigation.

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The Special Investigations Unit is an arms-length agency, meaning it operates independently of police services. It investigates incidents where police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person. Because the SIU operates at arm's length from police, its investigators review the circumstances of the collision separately from the Durham Regional Police Service.

Their work is aimed at establishing how three vehicles came together at a busy interchange on a Sunday afternoon. The SIU is now asking members of the public to come forward. Investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Brock Street and Highway 401 in Whitby around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, especially those who may have seen how the vehicles were moving before the impact.

Witness Accounts Can Help Reconstruct Traffic Collision

Witness accounts can be important in reconstructing a collision like this one. Even a brief observation about the traffic signals, the speed of the vehicles, or the position of the cars before the crash may help investigators build a clearer picture. The Brock Street and Highway 401 on-ramp is a busy stretch of road in Whitby, and the intersection is frequently used by commuters and drivers heading onto the highway.

The location of the crash is one reason the SIU is seeking as many accounts as possible. CTV News has published photos from the scene near Brock Street and Highway 401, showing the aftermath of the collision on November 15. Those images were taken in Whitby and are part of the public record of the crash. The SIU has not released details about the cause of the collision or whether any charges are being considered.

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Independent Oversight Provided When Officers Involved

Investigators will examine the evidence before reaching any conclusions about how the crash happened. The Whitby collision comes as police-involved incidents continue to draw scrutiny across Ontario, and the SIU's role is to provide independent oversight when officers are involved in serious incidents. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the agency directly.