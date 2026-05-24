Police Storm CHP Party Offices, Ending Standoff Between Party Leaders

Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of CHP party supporters and officials outside the party's headquarters in Ankara, ending a standoff between the party's new court-appointed leadership and its elected leader. The standoff escalated since Thursday, when an appeals court nullified the November 2023 party congress, where Ozgur Ozel was elected to replace then-chair Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Police stormed the offices of Turkey 's main opposition CHP party on Sunday, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd of party supporters and officials gathered outside the gates.

It was a violent end to a standoff that had been going on for several hours between members of the Republican Peoples’ Party, or CHP, and its new court-appointed leadership. The standoff escalated since Thursday, when an appeals court nullified the November 2023 party congress, where Ozgur Ozel was elected to replace then-chair Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

The ruling suspends Ozel and members of the party’s executive board and orders them to be replaced by Kilicdaroglu and others who held party posts before the November 2023 congress. The opposition says the decision was politically motivated to weaken the party as it struggles under waves of legal cases targeting its members and elected officials. Kilicdaroglu, 77, had left the post following a 13-year tenure as leader, during which the CHP failed to win any national elections.

Meanwhile, Ozel, in his first and only election as party leader delivered a decisive blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party in the 2024 municipal polls. The next presidential election is due in 2028, but Erdogan can call for an early vote. His main challenger, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a CHP member, has been imprisoned since March last year and is on trial on corruption charges.

Many observers have said the legal cases against the CHP — mostly centered on corruption allegations — are aimed at neutralizing the party ahead of the next election. The government insists that Turkey’s courts are impartial and act independently of political pressure. The vast majority of the party has rallied behind Ozel. He and most of the party having been inside the CHP headquarters in the capital Ankara since Thursday’s ruling, with the new administration unable to enter.

The rival teams were supposed to meet Sunday afternoon to figure a way out of the impasse. Local media reported that a crowd showed up outside the office that Ozel claimed were not CHP members but were sent to intimidate. Police presence was steadily growing since morning, and Kilicdaroglu’s lawyer, Celal Celik, sent a request to Ankara police to assist in vacating the building. The Ankara Governor’s office released a statement approving the request.

Erdogan has ruled Turkey, first as prime minister and then as president, since 2003. His electoral record suffered a setback in 2019, when the CHP seized control of several major cities in local elections. In Istanbul, Imamoglu emerged as a popular and charismatic figure who many felt could successfully topple Erdogan. The Associated Pres





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Turkey CHP Party Republican Peoples’ Party Ozgur Ozel Kemal Kilicdaroglu Court-Appointed Leadership Election President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Justice And Development Party Local Elections Corruption Allegations Neutralizing The Party Political Pressure Impartial Courts Political Motivation Political Setback Popular Figure Charismatic Figure

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