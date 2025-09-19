Police Seek Public Help Identifying Critically Injured E-Scooter Rider in Ajax

A man is in critical condition after a scooter crash in Ajax. Police have released photos of the man’s clothing and scooter in hopes of identifying him.

Police in Durham Region are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a man critically injured in a scooter crash in Ajax on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred along the east side of northbound lanes where the man, riding a Segway Ninebot Kick Scooter Max G2, lost control and fell, sustaining a head injury.Emergency medical services airlifted the man to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains unconscious and in life-threatening condition.

Compounding the situation, the man was found without any identification. He is described as a white male, aged between 45 and 60, standing six feet tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has a distinctive appearance, including a bald head and a scruffy grey beard. The man was last seen wearing dark green corduroy shorts, prescription glasses, a faded black baseball hat emblazoned with “Pinewood Toronto Studios” on the front, and black Reebok shoes with white soles and red accents.In an effort to locate the man's next of kin and provide him with the necessary medical care, Durham Regional Police have released photos of his scooter and some of his clothing. They urge anyone who may recognize the man from the description or the clothing to contact them immediately at 905-579-1520 ext. 5255 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477





