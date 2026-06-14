Police Seek Person of Interest in Sexual Assault at RBC Canadian Open

Caledon OPP are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred during the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto. The incident has raised concerns about security at major sporting events.

Police in Caledon, Ontario, are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an alleged sexual assault that occurred during the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

The incident took place on Friday, June 12, 2026, drawing attention to security measures at major sporting events. The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a photo of a man believed to have information about the assault, urging anyone with knowledge of his identity or whereabouts to come forward. The assault allegedly happened amidst the bustling crowds of the professional golf tournament, which attracts thousands of spectators each year.

Details remain limited as investigators work to protect the victim's privacy. However, sources indicate that the victim reported the incident to tournament security shortly after it occurred, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement. The OPP has deployed additional officers to the area and is reviewing surveillance footage from the venue. This incident has reignited discussions about safety protocols at large-scale events.

TPC Toronto, a premier golf course, hosts numerous high-profile tournaments, and organizers emphasize their commitment to providing a secure environment. In a statement, tournament officials said they are cooperating fully with the police investigation and have implemented enhanced security measures including increased patrols and restricted access to certain areas. The OPP has set up a dedicated tip line and is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact them.

Community members have expressed shock and concern, particularly as the alleged assault occurred in a family-friendly setting. Local advocacy groups are calling for better training for event staff to identify and prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, the OPP continues to appeal for information, stressing that the person of interest is not considered a suspect but may have crucial details. The investigation remains active, with updates expected as more evidence is gathered. The victim is receiving support from specialized services. This case highlights the ongoing challenges of ensuring public safety at crowded events and the importance of community vigilance





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Sexual Assault RBC Canadian Open Caledon OPP Person Of Interest TPC Toronto

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