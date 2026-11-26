York Regional Police are searching for a missing vulnerable 54-year-old man last seen on October 29 near Greenock Drive and Rutherford Road in Vaughan. Families and authorities are concerned for his well-being as search units comb a nearby wooded area.

People can expect to see a significant police presence in the area of Greenock Drive and Rutherford Road in Vaughan as the search continues for a missing vulnerable 54-year-old man.

Nick Last Seen Leaving Vaughan Residence

Nick was last seen leaving his residence in that area between noon and 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. His disappearance has raised serious concerns among his family members and law enforcement officials alike. He is described as white, standing at five-foot-10, and weighing roughly 180 pounds. He is bald with scruffy facial hair and has a distinctive tattoo of a cartoon version of The Joker on his right shoulder.

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Nick was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, a white shirt, and white track pants with a red stripe on the sides. He also had white running shoes and was carrying a black backpack along with two reusable grocery store bags. Police told CP24 that a command post has been set up in a parking lot at 2600 Rutherford Rd. This facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday to coordinate ongoing efforts.

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York Regional Police Search and Rescue units, along with canine teams, are actively involved in the search. They are joined by the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team to sweep the wooded area nearby. Authorities have not yet released any specific updates on a new timeline or potential leads in the investigation. The focus remains on expanding the search perimeter and ensuring public safety in the immediate vicinity.

Contact York Regional Police With Information

Anyone with further information is asked to contact York Regional Police immediately. You can reach the #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7441. Police are urging anyone who may have seen Nick or has information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. Time is critical in cases involving vulnerable individuals, and community assistance is vital.

The search efforts are ongoing and intensive, with multiple agencies working together to locate the man safely. Residents in the area are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. This situation highlights the importance of community awareness and rapid response in missing person cases. The coordination between local police and volunteer emergency teams demonstrates a strong commitment to resolving the case.