Toronto police seek 17-year-old Cameron Marlor in two Etobicoke murders

Toronto police say Cameron Marlor, 17, is wanted in the murders of Malik Abass on Nov. 7 and Brandon Blake on Nov. 10. Three other suspects remain outstanding as police warn they are armed and dangerous.

Toronto police say a 17-year-old already wanted in one Etobicoke murder is now wanted in a second killing that took place days later. Cameron Marlor is wanted in connection with the Nov. 7 shooting death of 18-year-old Malik Abass of Mississauga and the Nov. 10 shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Blake of Barrie, Ont.

Police said on Nov. 14 that Marlor was one of two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Abass, who was gunned down in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall. While Marlor is a minor, police received judicial authorization to identify him as a suspect as they try to bring him in. A Toronto police handout photo shows Marlor, 17.

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Marlor Wanted For Second Murder Of Brandon Blake

On Monday, police said they are now seeking Marlor in connection with the Nov. 10 murder of Blake as well. Blake, an 18-year-old man from Barrie, Ont. , was gunned down near a community centre in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West. I want to make this very clear: this 17-year-old boy is allegedly responsible for two murders, Det.

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-Sgt. Sandra Arruda said at a news conference. He is wanted for second-degree murder, attempted murder, and several firearms-related offenses in connection with Malik Abass death, but he is also responsible and wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Brandon Blake just three days later. Police previously identified another suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Kunene, in connection with Blake death and said he is wanted for first-degree murder.

A police image of Kunene, 19, was distributed by Toronto police on Wednesday, November 10, 2026. Arruda said Monday that a third teen, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody on Nov. 14 and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Blake death. He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police are also still looking for a 19-year-old man, Armani Callender of Toronto, in connection with Abass murder.

Police Warn Outstanding Suspects Are Armed And Dangerous

A police handout photo shows Callender, 19. These are extremely serious allegations, and these individuals that we are looking for are considered armed and dangerous, Arruda said. The violence involved in these crimes demonstrates a serious, flagrant disregard for human life. Arruda cautioned police are actively looking for the outstanding suspects in both murders and anyone who helps them run could face charges themselves.

You are putting yourself at risk of criminal prosecution, and you will be held accountable, she said. She urged all three outstanding suspects to turn themselves in to police and said anyone who sees them should not approach them but instead contact police immediately.