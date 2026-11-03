Police Say Dangerous Weapons Call at U of T Mississauga Dormitory Has Been Resolved

Peel Regional Police say a dangerous weapons call at a University of Toronto Mississauga dormitory has been resolved and poses no threat to public safety. Officers remained on scene overnight as some areas stayed cordoned off.

Police in Mississauga, Ont. , say a dangerous weapons call at a University of Toronto Mississauga dormitory has been resolved and poses no threat to public safety.

In an update early Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the matter was over, but officers would remain on scene overnight. The school said some areas at the residence remained cordoned off in an updated alert. Officers responded late Monday to the call at a dormitory on the university's Mississauga campus, just west of Toronto. The school issued a shelter-in-place order for students near McLuhan Court residence, a complex that houses hundreds of first-year students.

Also read UofT Mississauga Students Shelter in Place During Police Response to Housing Complex

Dangerous Weapons Call Contained

Peel Regional Police described the matter on social media as a dangerous weapons call and urged the public to keep away from the area. Investigators said the situation was contained to a single residential unit. There had been no reports of physical injuries. Police said the situation did not pose a risk to the wider campus community once it was contained.

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Images from the scene showed police vehicles blocking roadways near the dormitory, with officers directing traffic. Drivers and pedestrians in the area were asked to follow officers and avoid the cordoned zones. In a social media post, Peel Police said: 'Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

' Residents, students and families are encouraged to check official police and university channels for confirmed updates rather than unverified posts. The university's alert also said mental health and counselling supports are available for those affected by the incident. Students who feel distressed after a lockdown or shelter-in-place order can access these services through the school. A spokesperson for Peel Regional Paramedic Services said Monday night that police had asked paramedics to stage nearby.

Shelter In Place Order Lifted

The official noted that paramedics had not taken any patients to hospital. A shelter-in-place order typically asks people to remain indoors, stay away from windows and doors, and wait for official instructions before moving around. Such orders are often lifted once police confirm the threat has ended and the scene is secured. The incident drew a significant emergency response on a busy night on campus, with police, the university and paramedics all involved.

Details about the weapon and the person involved have not been released in the reports available so far. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026. By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton. Photo credit: Arlyn McAdorey, The Canadian Press.