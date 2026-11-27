York Regional Police have released an image of a red Lexus SUV believed to be one of two vehicles that struck and killed 27-year-old Rohwin Chambers Horrace in Richmond Hill on Oct. 28. The driver of the Lexus fled the scene, while the first driver remained.

Police have released an image of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run in Richmond Hill that killed a 27-year-old man. The vehicle is believed to be a red 2013 to 2015 Lexus RX 350 or RX 450h.

Rohwin Chambers Horrace Killed In Hit-And-Run

The SUV was one of two vehicles that struck Rohwin Chambers Horrace in the area of Yonge Street and Tower Hill Road on the evening of Oct. 28. Police said Horrace was initially struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes and ended up in the southbound lanes. He was then hit by the red Lexus SUV. Horrace was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

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The driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene, while the driver of the Lexus fled. Police are asking the driver of the Lexus to seek legal advice and surrender. Investigators have not released a description of the driver. Ann Drayton, Horrace's mom, told CTV News Toronto earlier this month that her son was visiting a new friend in the area.

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She said he was crossing the road to get food. You ran over my son and left; that is what gets me, Drayton said. Why? She shared that her son was a marketing student who had just started a clothing business with his brother.

Drayton was hoping to get answers as to what happened to her son. Who are you? What were you thinking when you drove off? she said. The collision happened on the evening of Oct. 28 in Richmond Hill.

Police Release Image Of Red Lexus SUV

Police have now released an image of the suspect vehicle as they continue to search for the driver. The vehicle is described as a red 2013 to 2015 Lexus RX 350 or RX 450h. It was one of two vehicles that struck Horrace. The first vehicle remained at the scene.

Horrace was 27 years old. He was a marketing student and had recently started a clothing business with his brother, according to his mother. Drayton said her son was visiting a new friend in the area and was crossing the road to get food when he was struck. She is seeking answers from the driver who fled.

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Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to come forward. They are also asking the driver of the Lexus to seek legal advice and surrender. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.

Driver Of Lexus Fled Hit-And-Run Scene

Police have not said whether they have identified the driver of the Lexus. The image released by police shows the vehicle they believe was involved. It is a red Lexus SUV from the 2013 to 2015 model years. Horrace was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle stayed and spoke with police. The driver of the Lexus fled the area. Drayton's message to the driver was direct: You ran over my son and left. Why?

Police Continue Investigation Into Fatal Crash

She also asked: Who are you? What were you thinking when you drove off? Police are continuing to investigate the fatal hit-and-run. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.