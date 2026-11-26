The LCBO is launching Operation Secure Stores, hiring 40 paid duty officers to patrol about 40 outlets, as internal data shows 70 per cent of thefts are linked to organized crime.

TORONTO - The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is putting police officers in some locations across the province to target stores where thieves are running off with bags of expensive spirits.

We know there is a lot of repeat crime so we are aware those operations exist, said LCBO media relations director Sebastian Skamski. Ontario's government-run liquor stores say they are using internal data to help them locate the most vulnerable locations. We are very aware of the role of organized crime in theft at the LCBO, these are very sophisticated operations where they act in tandem to coordinate and target stores, Skamski added.

Also read LCBO to deploy paid duty police officers at 40 more locations in effort to crack down on theft

LCBO Hires Officers For Anti-Theft Blitz

Dubbed Operation Secure Stores, the LCBO said it will be hiring 40 paid duty officers to patrol roughly 40 separate liquor stores across Ontario in an anti-theft blitz to curb crime and promote safety in stores. The LCBO has roughly 690 stores provincewide. In other stores, the LCBO said it will add double guarding to allow guards to better screen who is coming in and out of a store while looking for repeat offenders.

Advertisement

In a news release, the LCBO said it will deploy more members of our covert security taskforce, made up of security guards in plain clothing, who have more training and are permitted by the LCBO to make arrests inside a store. However, some crime experts say the LCBO's move to deploy plainclothes officers is more about optics and making customers feel safer than reducing the number of brazen robberies.

The criminals are going to move on, they are going to move onto softer targets, in often cases further outside big city limits, said former homicide detective and CTV News crime specialist Mark Mendelson. Skamski disagrees, telling CTV News that many of the 2,000 arrests made last year linked to LCBO liquor store thefts did not just take place where there were police officers stationed.

Organized Crime Linked To Seventy Percent Of Thefts

Our staff, guards and employees were able to help local law enforcement make arrests and bring justice and that is what we are going to continue to do, Skamski said. However, one security guard company executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, believed the LCBO will remain vulnerable because they do not have the budget to curb robberies at their locations. The LCBO's internal data shows that 70 per cent of thefts are linked to organized crime.

This is not the Hells Angels or the mafia, this is a group of four or five criminals working together to hit up liquor stores, said Mendelson. Thousands of dollars worth of expensive liquor is selling on the black market. They are going for the high-end stuff. They are not stealing bottles of Baby Duck, he said.

Advertisement

It is not just a problem in Ontario; robberies have plagued liquor stores across the country. In Manitoba, you must show identification to enter most liquor store locations. It is a move Mendelson would welcome in Ontario. Anything would help, we have to think outside of the box and come up with a sustainable plan to bring an end to this crime that is flooding the black market with thousands in stolen booze, Mendelson said.

For now, the LCBO said it is committed to reducing crime inside their locations, while keeping staff and customers safe.