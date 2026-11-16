A Durham Regional Police officer has been released from the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a collision with a civilian vehicle in Whitby on Sunday. The crash near Brock Street and Highway 401 caused significant traffic closures as investigators examined the scene.

A Durham Regional Police officer has been rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision with a civilian vehicle in Whitby late Sunday afternoon, according to Durham police.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Brock Street and Highway 401. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) stated that other involved parties sustained only minor injuries. The crash involved a police cruiser that was responding to an emergency call at the time of the impact. Acting Sgt.

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Police Officer Injuries And Hospital Transport Details

Nicholas Gluckstein, of DRPS, provided preliminary details to CTV News Toronto. He confirmed that the officer involved is a member of the Central West Division. At the time of the initial reports, the media officer stated that the injured officer was in stable condition. The seriousness of the injuries prompted an immediate transport to a specialized trauma centre for treatment.

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In an update provided to CP24 on Monday, police confirmed that the officer had been released from the hospital. While specific details regarding the nature of the injuries were not disclosed, the release indicates that the officer is recovering. The community has been notified of the incident as part of standard police communication protocols. Currently, the north and southbound lanes of Brock Street at Highway 401 remain closed.

Additionally, the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are shut down as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Traffic authorities advise drivers to seek alternative routes to avoid significant delays in the area. The investigation is ongoing as officers work to determine the exact cause of the crash. Investigators are reviewing evidence from the scene to establish how the civilian vehicle and the police cruiser collided.

Traffic Closures And Ongoing Investigation Update

This information is critical for the final report on the incident. Residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution when traveling through the Whitby area. The closure of major arteries like Highway 401 and Brock Street has created substantial congestion. Authorities appreciate public patience and cooperation as the investigation proceeds.